Florida men's basketball team reveals 2026-27 jersey numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Florida Gators their jersey numbers for the 2026-27 men’s basketball team. The roster includes 12 returners and four additions, including former UF guard Denzel Aberdeen.

Aberdeen is one of five new numbers, including a jersey change. Former top 100 transfer guard AJ Brown has switched from No. 23 to No. 3. Aberdeen, who wore 11 during his first three years at Florida, will rock No. 1 next season.

The other new jersey numbers belong to true freshman Jones Lay (No. 13) and international signees Domen Petrovic (No. 19) and Artus Butajevas (No. 25).

Florida Gators jersey numbers

No. 0 Boogie Fland, G

No. 1 Denzel Aberdeen, G

No. 3 AJ Brown, G

No. 4 Alex Lloyd, G

No. 7 Urban Klavzar, G

No. 8 Alex Kovatchev, G

No. 9 Rueben Chinyelu, C

No. 10 Thomas Haugh, F

No. 11 CJ Ingram, G

No. 12 Viktor Mikic, C

No. 13 Jones Lay, C

No. 19 Domen Petrovic, F

No. 20 Isaiah Brown, G

No. 21 Alex Condon, F

No. 25 Artus Butajevas, F

threads update ⬆️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/gqXz1hVigb — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) June 17, 2026

Todd Golden on the Big 3 returning

“It’s amazing. They’ve been a huge part of this program for a long time and throughout the course of the year you just enjoy having them, being around them, not realizing or knowing how long they’re going to be part of the program. Things happen in mysterious ways. I do think the way our season ended gave us a better chance to get these guys back, just because it didn’t really end the way we hoped it did. … I think any time you can build and maintain your roster internally, it’s the way to do it. It’s not easy to do every year. After our first year, we had to get like eight guys out of the portal or whatever, and that’s just what that called for. But this year’s team, we felt like, if we could get continuity, that we’d be in really good shape. And we throw Denzel into that bucket, to be honest.”

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