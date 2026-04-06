Florida's Micah Handlogten to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida center Micah Handlogten is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. The big man has spent the last three seasons with the Gators after beginning his career at Marshall. He is currently awaiting a waiver decision that could grant him another year of eligibility.

This past season, Handlogten played in 34 games and made two starts, averaging 4.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game. His return came after a shortened 2024-25 campaign where he appeared in just 16 games while working back from a serious injury suffered during the 2024 SEC Tournament.

Handlogten was originally expected to redshirt that season but instead made his way back to the floor in February 2025. His return helped fuel Florida’s run to its first national championship since 2007.

A former 4-star prospect out of Huntersville (N.C.) SouthLake Christian Academy, Micah Handlogten was ranked No. 305 overall in the 2022 class. That is according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He is not the only Florida player expected to explore other options, as center Olivier Rioux is also projected to enter the transfer portal when it opens April 7. Even with those potential departures, the Gators are still in line to return several key contributors from this past season’s SEC championship team.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

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