Florida Gators move up in AP poll after beating Kentucky and UGA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators are up two spots in the latest Associated Press Poll after extending their winning streak to five game last week. UF is now ranked No. 12 by AP voters.

Florida (19-6, 10-2 SEC) is No. 11 in the new USA Today Coaches Poll, rising three spots.

The Gators won their fifth straight SEC road game last Wednesday with 86-66 win at Georgia. Xaivian Lee’ had 18 points and seven assists with zero turnovers, Rueben Chinyelu posted his third 20-rebound game of the year and the UF defense limited the Bulldogs to their season-low in points.

The Gators defeated No. 25 Kentucky 93-82 on Saturday behind another strong performance from Lee, who was named SEC Player of the Week. He scored 22 points to lead five UF players in double figures and Florida beat the Wildcats in Gainesville for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

“We’re trending. I don’t necessarily have a goal of where we want to be at a certain point. We just want to get better, and we’ve definitely done that over the course of conference play. We’ve improved in a lot of different ways. Our bench has really stepped up and given us the ability to play eight and be complete that way. And we’ve been pretty consistent. Obviously, we didn’t play well against Auburn in here, and that one will sting us a little bit, but we haven’t lost since that game,” Todd Golden said on Saturday.

“So, you know, they’re starting to hit their stride, and we’re getting there. We’re not all the way. I thought today we took a step back in some of the areas that we had been growing in, but we’re also getting a lot better in some areas that I didn’t expect us to maybe jump in. So, we gotta stay the course.”

The Gators play host to South Carolina on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. The Gamecocks (11-14, 2-10 SEC) have lost six games in a row.

1. Michigan (+1)

2. Houston (+1)

3. Duke (+1)

4. Arizona (-3)

5. UConn (+1)

6. Iowa State (-1)

7. Purdue (+6)

8. Kansas (+1)

9. Nebraska (-2)

10. Illinois (-2)

11. Gonzaga (+1)

12. Florida (+2)

13. Texas Tech (+3)

14. Virginia (+1)

15. Michigan State (-5)

16. North Carolina (-5)

17. St. John’s

18. St. Louis

19. Vanderbilt

20. Arkansas (+1)

21. Louisville (+3)

22. Miami (OH) (+1)

23. BYU (-1)

24. Wisconsin

25. Alabama

Others receiving votes: Clemson 55, Utah St. 45, Tennessee 36, Villanova 29, Kentucky 15, Miami 10, Saint Mary’s 3, VCU 1.

