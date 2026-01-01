Florida Gators offensive tackle Caden Jones re-signs for 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Caden Jones has re-signed with Florida Victorious for the 2026 season, Gators Online has learned. With his signing, UF’s roster retention up front is now complete.

Jones gives the Gators nine returning offensive linemen, along with fellow starter Knijeah Harris. UF also brings back Roderick Kearney, Bryce Lovett, Fletcher Westphal, Jason Zandamela, Jahari Medlock, TJ Dice and Daniel Pierre Louis.

Jones played in all 12 games last season and took over the starting right tackle for the Gators. He recorded his first career start in Florida’s Week 3 SEC opener against LSU.

Jones started 10 consecutive games to close out the season and logged a total of 541 offensive snaps. His year was highlighted by PFF pass blocking grades of 81.4 against Tennessee, 80.2 against Long Island and 79.7 against Georgia.

Jones appeared in four games during the 2024 season as a reserve offensive tackle and earning a PFF grade of 79.4. He did not see game action as a true freshman in 2023 and redshirted.

Jones was a four-start recruit and ranked No. 389 nationally in the Rivals Industry rankings. He chose Florida over Florida State, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.

Jones at left tackle for De La Salle High School in New Orleans. He helped lead the team to a 10-1 record and playoff appearance in 2021.

Jones is one of more than a dozen players to sign new deal with Florida Victorious. Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., wide receiver Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson, offensive lineman Knijeah Harris, linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles, defensive backs Bryce Thornton, Dijon Johnson and Cormani McClain and EDGE rushers Kamran James and LJ McCray are some of the others.

