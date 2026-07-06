Florida Gators officially announce the hire of Todd Butler

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators on Monday officially announced the hire of Todd Butler, a national championship assistant coach from Oklahoma. Gators Online first reported June 24 that UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan was targeting Butler to fill out his staff.

Butler spent the past three seasons with the Sooners, helping them win their first title since 1994. He has 33 years of college coaching experience, including 20 seasons in the SEC and two head coaching stints at Wichita State (2014-19) and McNeese (2001-03).

“It is rare to have the opportunity to bolster your staff with a coach possessing the level of experience, success and national respect that Coach Butler brings to the Gators.” O’Sullivan said. “Todd has built a tremendous reputation across our sport with over 30 years of experience in recruiting and developing the best college baseball players in the country, and we are excited to have him in Orange & Blue as an assistant coach on our staff.”

In addition to Oklahoma (2024-26), Butler’s previous stops as an assitant are Missouri (2020), Arkansas (2006-13), Alabama (2004-05, 1995-2000), McNeese (1993-94, 1991) and Blinn (1992). He has served as a recruiting coordinator, hitting coach, infield coach and outfield coach. Butler has produced 10 top-10 national recruiting classes across his collegiate coaching career.

“I am excited to be a Gator and be a part of the quest for another National Championship at Florida,” Butler said. “I want to thank Coach O’Sullivan, Scott Stricklin, Dave Werner and the entire UAA administration for the opportunity to join a first-class coaching staff in Gainesville. I am ready to get to work finding future Gators and developing players for longstanding success at UF and beyond.”

Todd Butler background

Birthdate: July 23, 1966

Hometown: Sulphur, La.

Education: McNeese (1991)

Playing Career: McNeese (1985-86), Oklahoma (1987-88)

Coaching Career:

2026-present: Florida, assistant coach

2023-2026: Oklahoma, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator

2021-2023: McNeese, senior associate athletics director

2020: Missouri, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator

2014-2019: Wichita State, head coach

2006-2013: Arkansas, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator

2004-2005: Alabama, hitting/infield coach, recruiting coordinator

2001-2003: McNeese, head coach

1995-2000: Alabama, hitting/outfield coach

1993-1994: McNeese, assistant coach

1992: Blinn College, assistant coach

1991: McNeese, assistant coach

Coach Butler by the Numbers

179 MLB Draft Selections

46 MLB Players

39 All-Americans

19 NCAA Tournament Appearances

10 Top-10 National Recruiting Classes

7 NCAA Super Regional Berths

6 College World Series Appearances

1 National Championship

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