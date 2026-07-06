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Florida Gators officially announce the hire of Todd Butler
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators on Monday officially announced the hire of Todd Butler, a national championship assistant coach from Oklahoma. Gators Online first reported June 24 that UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan was targeting Butler to fill out his staff.
Butler spent the past three seasons with the Sooners, helping them win their first title since 1994. He has 33 years of college coaching experience, including 20 seasons in the SEC and two head coaching stints at Wichita State (2014-19) and McNeese (2001-03).
“It is rare to have the opportunity to bolster your staff with a coach possessing the level of experience, success and national respect that Coach Butler brings to the Gators.” O’Sullivan said. “Todd has built a tremendous reputation across our sport with over 30 years of experience in recruiting and developing the best college baseball players in the country, and we are excited to have him in Orange & Blue as an assistant coach on our staff.”
In addition to Oklahoma (2024-26), Butler’s previous stops as an assitant are Missouri (2020), Arkansas (2006-13), Alabama (2004-05, 1995-2000), McNeese (1993-94, 1991) and Blinn (1992). He has served as a recruiting coordinator, hitting coach, infield coach and outfield coach. Butler has produced 10 top-10 national recruiting classes across his collegiate coaching career.
“I am excited to be a Gator and be a part of the quest for another National Championship at Florida,” Butler said. “I want to thank Coach O’Sullivan, Scott Stricklin, Dave Werner and the entire UAA administration for the opportunity to join a first-class coaching staff in Gainesville. I am ready to get to work finding future Gators and developing players for longstanding success at UF and beyond.”
Todd Butler background
Birthdate: July 23, 1966
Hometown: Sulphur, La.
Education: McNeese (1991)
Playing Career: McNeese (1985-86), Oklahoma (1987-88)
Coaching Career:
2026-present: Florida, assistant coach
2023-2026: Oklahoma, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator
2021-2023: McNeese, senior associate athletics director
2020: Missouri, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator
2014-2019: Wichita State, head coach
2006-2013: Arkansas, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator
2004-2005: Alabama, hitting/infield coach, recruiting coordinator
2001-2003: McNeese, head coach
1995-2000: Alabama, hitting/outfield coach
1993-1994: McNeese, assistant coach
1992: Blinn College, assistant coach
1991: McNeese, assistant coach
Coach Butler by the Numbers
- 179 MLB Draft Selections
- 46 MLB Players
- 39 All-Americans
- 19 NCAA Tournament Appearances
- 10 Top-10 National Recruiting Classes
- 7 NCAA Super Regional Berths
- 6 College World Series Appearances
- 1 National Championship
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