Florida Gators place 95 on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators have placed 95 student-athletes on the 2026 Southeastern Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll. The list was announced on Tuesday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.

The Gators’ Big 12 champion lacrosse team saw 24 players earn a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Florida’s baseball team had 16 earn a spot on the team. Florida’s men’s track & field put 14 on the list.

The women’s track & field team that won the SEC Triple Crown this season placed 11 on the Academic Honor Roll. Nine from UF’s Super Regional softball team earned spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Other honoree included seven for both women’s and men’s golf, six for men’s tennis and one women’s tennis player.

Of note, three Gators who earned SEC athlete of the year honors are on the SEC Academic Honor Roll: Aidan King (SEC Baseball Pitcher), Kaitlyn Davies (Big 12 Midfielder) and Alida van Daalen (SEC Outdoor Field).