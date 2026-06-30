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Florida Gators place 95 on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

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Zach Abolverdi@ZachAbolverdi
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Florida pitcher Aidan King. (Photo by @GatorsBB/UAA Communications)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators have placed 95 student-athletes on the 2026 Southeastern Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll. The list was announced on Tuesday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.

The Gators’ Big 12 champion lacrosse team saw 24 players earn a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Florida’s baseball team had 16 earn a spot on the team. Florida’s men’s track & field put 14 on the list.

The women’s track & field team that won the SEC Triple Crown this season placed 11 on the Academic Honor Roll. Nine from UF’s Super Regional softball team earned spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Other honoree included seven for both women’s and men’s golf, six for men’s tennis and one women’s tennis player.

Of note, three Gators who earned SEC athlete of the year honors are on the SEC Academic Honor Roll: Aidan King (SEC Baseball Pitcher), Kaitlyn Davies (Big 12 Midfielder) and Alida van Daalen (SEC Outdoor Field).

University of Florida SEC Academic Honor Roll Recipients – Spring
NameSportCLMajor
Blake BrookinsBaseballJREducation Sciences
Blake CyrBaseballSREducation Sciences
Matthew JenkinsBaseballJRSport Management
Kyle JonesBaseballJRSport Management
Aidan KingBaseballSOSport Management
Cade KurlandBaseballSRFinance
Brendan LawsonBaseballSOAdvertising
Caden McDonaldBaseballJRBiology
Luke McNeillieBaseballJRMedia Production, Management & Technology
Justin NadeauBaseballSRSport Management
Liam PetersonBaseballJRSport Management
Schuyler SandfordBaseballSOMedia Production, Management & Technology
Landon StriplingBaseballJRSport Management
Joshua WhritenourBaseballSOSport Management
Ashton WilsonBaseballSRPsychology
Hayden YostBaseballSRBusiness Administration
Parker BellMen’s GolfSRSport Management
Noah KentMen’s GolfJREducation Sciences
Matthew KressMen’s GolfGRMasters in Business Administration
Luke PoulterMen’s GolfSREducation Sciences
Parker SandsMen’s GolfSOSport Management
Zack SwanwickMen’s GolfSOEducation Sciences
Jack TurnerMen’s GolfJRSport Management
Ines ArcherWomen’s GolfJRPublic Relations
Paula FranciscoWomen’s GolfJRInformation Systems
Jessica GuiserWomen’s GolfSOFinance
Addison KlonowskiWomen’s GolfJRBusiness Administration
Sophie StevensWomen’s GolfJRSport Management
Elaine WidjajaWomen’s GolfSOFinance
Siuue WuWomen’s GolfSOSport Management
Maureen ArendtLacrosseSOBusiness Administration
Cali BishopLacrosseSRCriminology
Theresa BraggLacrosseSREconomics
Sophia CardellaLacrosseSOBusiness Administration
Madison CarrollLacrosseSOMarketing
Kaitlyn DaviesLacrosseSRAdvertising
Sofia Della RoccoLacrosseSOBusiness Administration
Ashley DyerLacrosseJREducation Sciences
Lea FlobeckLacrosseJRBusiness Administration
Ryann FrechetteLacrosseSOCriminology
Gabby GreeneLacrosseSOAdvertising
Franny HahnLacrosseJRSport Management
Samantha HughesLacrosseJRSport Management
Cate IsaacsonLacrosseJRSociology
Gabbi KouryLacrosseJRHealth Education & Behavior
Caylin LucianoLacrosseSOFinance
Susan RadebaughLacrosseSOAdvertising
Colleen RyanLacrosseSRPublic Relations
Chiara ScichiloneLacrosseSOHealth Science
Ava TigheLacrosseSRAdvertising
Carly WilsonLacrosseSRMarketing
Sydney WilsonLacrosseSRFinance
Jenny WoodingsLacrosseSRBusiness Administration
Riley ZusiLacrosseSOAdvertising
Kenleigh CahalanSoftballSREducation Sciences
Gabi ComiaSoftballSOEducation Sciences
Jocelyn EricksonSoftballSRSport Management
Cassidy McLellanSoftballJRHealth Education & Behavior
Olivia MillerSoftballJRSport Management
Katelynn OxleySoftballSOHealth Education & Behavior
Keagan RothrockSoftballJRHealth Education & Behavior
Taylor ShumakerSoftballSOJournalism
Townsen ThomasSoftballSOApplied Physiology & Kinesiology
Francesco CordovaMen’s TennisSOSport Management
Kevin EdengrenMen’s TennisJRSport Management
Adhithya GanesanMen’s TennisJRBusiness Administration
Henry JeffersonMen’s TennisJRSport Management
Jeremy JinMen’s TennisJRSport Management
Tanapatt NirundornMen’s TennisSREducation Sciences
Nikola DaubnerovaWomen’s TennisSOInternational Studies
Aidan BroussardMen’s Track & FieldSOMechanical Engineering
Ayden CampbellMen’s Track & FieldSOEconomics
Garrett FoxMen’s Track & FieldSRPsychology
Trenton HowardMen’s Track & FieldSOSport Management
Jonah KirspelMen’s Track & FieldJRChemistry
Jonathan Leon*Men’s Track & FieldSOMechanical Engineering
Graham Myers*Men’s Track & FieldSOFinance
Gavin Nelson*Men’s Track & FieldJRApplied Physiology & Kinesiology
Riley Novack*Men’s Track & FieldJRApplied Physiology & Kinesiology
Rios PrudeMen’s Track & FieldJREducation Sciences
Joshua Ruiz*Men’s Track & FieldSOPublic Relations
Riley Smith*Men’s Track & FieldSOApplied Physiology & Kinesiology
Jaden WileyMen’s Track & FieldSOSport Management
Johnathan WitteMen’s Track & FieldGRAgricultural & Life Sciences Graduate Certificate
India AlixWomen’s Track & FieldJRHealth Education & Behavior
Kate Drummond*Women’s Track & FieldJRTourism, Hospitality & Event Management
Ashley Fitzgerald*Women’s Track & FieldSOApplied Physiology & Kinesiology
Reagan Gilmore*Women’s Track & FieldSOFinance
Layla HaynesWomen’s Track & FieldJRJournalism
Akari IsaacWomen’s Track & FieldSRFamily, Youth & Community Sciences
Gracelyn LeisethWomen’s Track & FieldJREducation Sciences
Bethan Morley*Women’s Track & FieldGRMasters in International Business
Hilda Olemomoi*Women’s Track & FieldSREducation Sciences
Alida Van DaalenWomen’s Track & FieldSRJournalism
Imani WashingtonWomen’s Track & FieldSRHealth Education & Behavior

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