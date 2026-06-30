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Florida Gators place 95 on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators have placed 95 student-athletes on the 2026 Southeastern Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll. The list was announced on Tuesday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.
The Gators’ Big 12 champion lacrosse team saw 24 players earn a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Florida’s baseball team had 16 earn a spot on the team. Florida’s men’s track & field put 14 on the list.
The women’s track & field team that won the SEC Triple Crown this season placed 11 on the Academic Honor Roll. Nine from UF’s Super Regional softball team earned spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
Other honoree included seven for both women’s and men’s golf, six for men’s tennis and one women’s tennis player.
Of note, three Gators who earned SEC athlete of the year honors are on the SEC Academic Honor Roll: Aidan King (SEC Baseball Pitcher), Kaitlyn Davies (Big 12 Midfielder) and Alida van Daalen (SEC Outdoor Field).
|University of Florida SEC Academic Honor Roll Recipients – Spring
|Name
|Sport
|CL
|Major
|Blake Brookins
|Baseball
|JR
|Education Sciences
|Blake Cyr
|Baseball
|SR
|Education Sciences
|Matthew Jenkins
|Baseball
|JR
|Sport Management
|Kyle Jones
|Baseball
|JR
|Sport Management
|Aidan King
|Baseball
|SO
|Sport Management
|Cade Kurland
|Baseball
|SR
|Finance
|Brendan Lawson
|Baseball
|SO
|Advertising
|Caden McDonald
|Baseball
|JR
|Biology
|Luke McNeillie
|Baseball
|JR
|Media Production, Management & Technology
|Justin Nadeau
|Baseball
|SR
|Sport Management
|Liam Peterson
|Baseball
|JR
|Sport Management
|Schuyler Sandford
|Baseball
|SO
|Media Production, Management & Technology
|Landon Stripling
|Baseball
|JR
|Sport Management
|Joshua Whritenour
|Baseball
|SO
|Sport Management
|Ashton Wilson
|Baseball
|SR
|Psychology
|Hayden Yost
|Baseball
|SR
|Business Administration
|Parker Bell
|Men’s Golf
|SR
|Sport Management
|Noah Kent
|Men’s Golf
|JR
|Education Sciences
|Matthew Kress
|Men’s Golf
|GR
|Masters in Business Administration
|Luke Poulter
|Men’s Golf
|SR
|Education Sciences
|Parker Sands
|Men’s Golf
|SO
|Sport Management
|Zack Swanwick
|Men’s Golf
|SO
|Education Sciences
|Jack Turner
|Men’s Golf
|JR
|Sport Management
|Ines Archer
|Women’s Golf
|JR
|Public Relations
|Paula Francisco
|Women’s Golf
|JR
|Information Systems
|Jessica Guiser
|Women’s Golf
|SO
|Finance
|Addison Klonowski
|Women’s Golf
|JR
|Business Administration
|Sophie Stevens
|Women’s Golf
|JR
|Sport Management
|Elaine Widjaja
|Women’s Golf
|SO
|Finance
|Siuue Wu
|Women’s Golf
|SO
|Sport Management
|Maureen Arendt
|Lacrosse
|SO
|Business Administration
|Cali Bishop
|Lacrosse
|SR
|Criminology
|Theresa Bragg
|Lacrosse
|SR
|Economics
|Sophia Cardella
|Lacrosse
|SO
|Business Administration
|Madison Carroll
|Lacrosse
|SO
|Marketing
|Kaitlyn Davies
|Lacrosse
|SR
|Advertising
|Sofia Della Rocco
|Lacrosse
|SO
|Business Administration
|Ashley Dyer
|Lacrosse
|JR
|Education Sciences
|Lea Flobeck
|Lacrosse
|JR
|Business Administration
|Ryann Frechette
|Lacrosse
|SO
|Criminology
|Gabby Greene
|Lacrosse
|SO
|Advertising
|Franny Hahn
|Lacrosse
|JR
|Sport Management
|Samantha Hughes
|Lacrosse
|JR
|Sport Management
|Cate Isaacson
|Lacrosse
|JR
|Sociology
|Gabbi Koury
|Lacrosse
|JR
|Health Education & Behavior
|Caylin Luciano
|Lacrosse
|SO
|Finance
|Susan Radebaugh
|Lacrosse
|SO
|Advertising
|Colleen Ryan
|Lacrosse
|SR
|Public Relations
|Chiara Scichilone
|Lacrosse
|SO
|Health Science
|Ava Tighe
|Lacrosse
|SR
|Advertising
|Carly Wilson
|Lacrosse
|SR
|Marketing
|Sydney Wilson
|Lacrosse
|SR
|Finance
|Jenny Woodings
|Lacrosse
|SR
|Business Administration
|Riley Zusi
|Lacrosse
|SO
|Advertising
|Kenleigh Cahalan
|Softball
|SR
|Education Sciences
|Gabi Comia
|Softball
|SO
|Education Sciences
|Jocelyn Erickson
|Softball
|SR
|Sport Management
|Cassidy McLellan
|Softball
|JR
|Health Education & Behavior
|Olivia Miller
|Softball
|JR
|Sport Management
|Katelynn Oxley
|Softball
|SO
|Health Education & Behavior
|Keagan Rothrock
|Softball
|JR
|Health Education & Behavior
|Taylor Shumaker
|Softball
|SO
|Journalism
|Townsen Thomas
|Softball
|SO
|Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
|Francesco Cordova
|Men’s Tennis
|SO
|Sport Management
|Kevin Edengren
|Men’s Tennis
|JR
|Sport Management
|Adhithya Ganesan
|Men’s Tennis
|JR
|Business Administration
|Henry Jefferson
|Men’s Tennis
|JR
|Sport Management
|Jeremy Jin
|Men’s Tennis
|JR
|Sport Management
|Tanapatt Nirundorn
|Men’s Tennis
|SR
|Education Sciences
|Nikola Daubnerova
|Women’s Tennis
|SO
|International Studies
|Aidan Broussard
|Men’s Track & Field
|SO
|Mechanical Engineering
|Ayden Campbell
|Men’s Track & Field
|SO
|Economics
|Garrett Fox
|Men’s Track & Field
|SR
|Psychology
|Trenton Howard
|Men’s Track & Field
|SO
|Sport Management
|Jonah Kirspel
|Men’s Track & Field
|JR
|Chemistry
|Jonathan Leon*
|Men’s Track & Field
|SO
|Mechanical Engineering
|Graham Myers*
|Men’s Track & Field
|SO
|Finance
|Gavin Nelson*
|Men’s Track & Field
|JR
|Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
|Riley Novack*
|Men’s Track & Field
|JR
|Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
|Rios Prude
|Men’s Track & Field
|JR
|Education Sciences
|Joshua Ruiz*
|Men’s Track & Field
|SO
|Public Relations
|Riley Smith*
|Men’s Track & Field
|SO
|Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
|Jaden Wiley
|Men’s Track & Field
|SO
|Sport Management
|Johnathan Witte
|Men’s Track & Field
|GR
|Agricultural & Life Sciences Graduate Certificate
|India Alix
|Women’s Track & Field
|JR
|Health Education & Behavior
|Kate Drummond*
|Women’s Track & Field
|JR
|Tourism, Hospitality & Event Management
|Ashley Fitzgerald*
|Women’s Track & Field
|SO
|Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
|Reagan Gilmore*
|Women’s Track & Field
|SO
|Finance
|Layla Haynes
|Women’s Track & Field
|JR
|Journalism
|Akari Isaac
|Women’s Track & Field
|SR
|Family, Youth & Community Sciences
|Gracelyn Leiseth
|Women’s Track & Field
|JR
|Education Sciences
|Bethan Morley*
|Women’s Track & Field
|GR
|Masters in International Business
|Hilda Olemomoi*
|Women’s Track & Field
|SR
|Education Sciences
|Alida Van Daalen
|Women’s Track & Field
|SR
|Journalism
|Imani Washington
|Women’s Track & Field
|SR
|Health Education & Behavior