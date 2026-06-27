Player ratings for Florida Gators in EA Sports College Football 27

EA Sports College Football 27 comes out next month, and the player ratings for the Florida Gators roster were revealed on Friday.

Florida’s highest-rated player is running back Jadan Baugh at 91 overall. Transfer receiver Eric Singleton Jr. also boasts a 90 overall rating.

Safety Bryce Thornton (87), wide receiver Vernell Brown III (87) and linebacker Myles Graham (85) round out the top five players on the team.

The faster player is Singleton with a speed rating of 95, followed by WRs Jaylen Lloyd (94), TJ Abrams (93), Micah Mays Jr. (93) and CB J’Vari Flowers (93).

UF is rated 84 on offense and 83 on defense with an overall team rating of 84, which ranks No. 19 in the game. A total of 28 Gators are rated 80 overall or higher.

Florida Gators ratings in CFB 27