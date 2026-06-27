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Player ratings for Florida Gators in EA Sports College Football 27

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Zach Abolverdi@ZachAbolverdi
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Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) leaps over Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

EA Sports College Football 27 comes out next month, and the player ratings for the Florida Gators roster were revealed on Friday.

Florida’s highest-rated player is running back Jadan Baugh at 91 overall. Transfer receiver Eric Singleton Jr. also boasts a 90 overall rating.

Safety Bryce Thornton (87), wide receiver Vernell Brown III (87) and linebacker Myles Graham (85) round out the top five players on the team.

The faster player is Singleton with a speed rating of 95, followed by WRs Jaylen Lloyd (94), TJ Abrams (93), Micah Mays Jr. (93) and CB J’Vari Flowers (93).

UF is rated 84 on offense and 83 on defense with an overall team rating of 84, which ranks No. 19 in the game. A total of 28 Gators are rated 80 overall or higher.

Florida Gators ratings in CFB 27

PlayerPositionOverallSpeed StrengthAgilityCODInjuryAwareness

Jadan Baugh		HB91888686869387
Eric Singleton Jr.WR90955797939390
Bryce ThorntonSS87907488869388
Vernell Brown IIIWR87925595949475
Myles GrahamWILL85857485819389
Dallas WilsonWR84917191888575
Kamran JamesLEDG84788674699687
Cormani McClainCB83925394938782
Evan PryorHB83926689888785
Jamari LyonsDT83639065488774
Jayden WoodsREDG83837984759187
TJ Shanahan Jr.RG83659072618782
Brendan BettDT82678863519281
Caden JonesRT82549354499681
Dijon JohnsonCB82907289888982
Micah Mays Jr.WR82936590899182
Knijeah HarrisLG81619062568984
London MontgomeryHB81926590888978
Alec ClarkP80634454508679
Bailey StocktonWR80896288878779
Ben Hanks IIICB80905493929177
DJ ColemanFS80897186859184
Emmanuel OyebadejoLEDG80788378698683
Harrison MooreC80718570589184
Kofi AsareREDG80807981709184
LJ McCrayLEDG80758675668175
Patrick DurkinK80654556528565
TJ AbramsWR80936492918373
Cam DooleyFS79886886858879
Duke ClarkHB79906588868768
Aaron ChilesWILL78837981768579
Jalen WigginsLEDG78798077718972
Joseph MbatchouDT78758374709271
J’Vari FlowersCB77935891888878
Jaylen LloydWR77945489887874
Kanye ClarkCB77916087877675
Roderick KearneyLG77778874617976
DK KaluDT76698467578676
Emeka UgorjiLT76668864579381
Jaden RobinsonMIKE76837484798782
Jeramiah McCloudDT76728369659062
Jordy LoweryCB76875588878780
Luke HarpringTE76836685827579
Aaron PhiloQB75816382808777
Bryce LovettRG75618959528879
Jason ZandamelaC75708375598579
Mason ClintonDT75668257519174
Tramell Jones Jr.QB75856088868873
Alfonzo Allen Jr.FS74876187869074
Amir JacksonTE74836688848074
Drake StubbsSS74866485829274
Lacota DippreTE74777975738982
Lagonza HaywardSS73876886849271
Fletcher WestphalLT72549466599167
Myles JohnsonMIKE69846976759169
TJ BullardWILL67836687837861
Aidan WarnerQB65776080798465
Carter MillironTE/LS60698071698766

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