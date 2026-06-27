Player ratings for Florida Gators in EA Sports College Football 27

EA Sports College Football 27 comes out next month, and the player ratings for the Florida Gators roster were revealed on Friday.
Florida’s highest-rated player is running back Jadan Baugh at 91 overall. Transfer receiver Eric Singleton Jr. also boasts a 90 overall rating.
Safety Bryce Thornton (87), wide receiver Vernell Brown III (87) and linebacker Myles Graham (85) round out the top five players on the team.
The faster player is Singleton with a speed rating of 95, followed by WRs Jaylen Lloyd (94), TJ Abrams (93), Micah Mays Jr. (93) and CB J’Vari Flowers (93).
UF is rated 84 on offense and 83 on defense with an overall team rating of 84, which ranks No. 19 in the game. A total of 28 Gators are rated 80 overall or higher.
Florida Gators ratings in CFB 27
|Player
|Position
|Overall
|Speed
|Strength
|Agility
|COD
|Injury
|Awareness
Jadan Baugh
|HB
|91
|88
|86
|86
|86
|93
|87
|Eric Singleton Jr.
|WR
|90
|95
|57
|97
|93
|93
|90
|Bryce Thornton
|SS
|87
|90
|74
|88
|86
|93
|88
|Vernell Brown III
|WR
|87
|92
|55
|95
|94
|94
|75
|Myles Graham
|WILL
|85
|85
|74
|85
|81
|93
|89
|Dallas Wilson
|WR
|84
|91
|71
|91
|88
|85
|75
|Kamran James
|LEDG
|84
|78
|86
|74
|69
|96
|87
|Cormani McClain
|CB
|83
|92
|53
|94
|93
|87
|82
|Evan Pryor
|HB
|83
|92
|66
|89
|88
|87
|85
|Jamari Lyons
|DT
|83
|63
|90
|65
|48
|87
|74
|Jayden Woods
|REDG
|83
|83
|79
|84
|75
|91
|87
|TJ Shanahan Jr.
|RG
|83
|65
|90
|72
|61
|87
|82
|Brendan Bett
|DT
|82
|67
|88
|63
|51
|92
|81
|Caden Jones
|RT
|82
|54
|93
|54
|49
|96
|81
|Dijon Johnson
|CB
|82
|90
|72
|89
|88
|89
|82
|Micah Mays Jr.
|WR
|82
|93
|65
|90
|89
|91
|82
|Knijeah Harris
|LG
|81
|61
|90
|62
|56
|89
|84
|London Montgomery
|HB
|81
|92
|65
|90
|88
|89
|78
|Alec Clark
|P
|80
|63
|44
|54
|50
|86
|79
|Bailey Stockton
|WR
|80
|89
|62
|88
|87
|87
|79
|Ben Hanks III
|CB
|80
|90
|54
|93
|92
|91
|77
|DJ Coleman
|FS
|80
|89
|71
|86
|85
|91
|84
|Emmanuel Oyebadejo
|LEDG
|80
|78
|83
|78
|69
|86
|83
|Harrison Moore
|C
|80
|71
|85
|70
|58
|91
|84
|Kofi Asare
|REDG
|80
|80
|79
|81
|70
|91
|84
|LJ McCray
|LEDG
|80
|75
|86
|75
|66
|81
|75
|Patrick Durkin
|K
|80
|65
|45
|56
|52
|85
|65
|TJ Abrams
|WR
|80
|93
|64
|92
|91
|83
|73
|Cam Dooley
|FS
|79
|88
|68
|86
|85
|88
|79
|Duke Clark
|HB
|79
|90
|65
|88
|86
|87
|68
|Aaron Chiles
|WILL
|78
|83
|79
|81
|76
|85
|79
|Jalen Wiggins
|LEDG
|78
|79
|80
|77
|71
|89
|72
|Joseph Mbatchou
|DT
|78
|75
|83
|74
|70
|92
|71
|J’Vari Flowers
|CB
|77
|93
|58
|91
|88
|88
|78
|Jaylen Lloyd
|WR
|77
|94
|54
|89
|88
|78
|74
|Kanye Clark
|CB
|77
|91
|60
|87
|87
|76
|75
|Roderick Kearney
|LG
|77
|77
|88
|74
|61
|79
|76
|DK Kalu
|DT
|76
|69
|84
|67
|57
|86
|76
|Emeka Ugorji
|LT
|76
|66
|88
|64
|57
|93
|81
|Jaden Robinson
|MIKE
|76
|83
|74
|84
|79
|87
|82
|Jeramiah McCloud
|DT
|76
|72
|83
|69
|65
|90
|62
|Jordy Lowery
|CB
|76
|87
|55
|88
|87
|87
|80
|Luke Harpring
|TE
|76
|83
|66
|85
|82
|75
|79
|Aaron Philo
|QB
|75
|81
|63
|82
|80
|87
|77
|Bryce Lovett
|RG
|75
|61
|89
|59
|52
|88
|79
|Jason Zandamela
|C
|75
|70
|83
|75
|59
|85
|79
|Mason Clinton
|DT
|75
|66
|82
|57
|51
|91
|74
|Tramell Jones Jr.
|QB
|75
|85
|60
|88
|86
|88
|73
|Alfonzo Allen Jr.
|FS
|74
|87
|61
|87
|86
|90
|74
|Amir Jackson
|TE
|74
|83
|66
|88
|84
|80
|74
|Drake Stubbs
|SS
|74
|86
|64
|85
|82
|92
|74
|Lacota Dippre
|TE
|74
|77
|79
|75
|73
|89
|82
|Lagonza Hayward
|SS
|73
|87
|68
|86
|84
|92
|71
|Fletcher Westphal
|LT
|72
|54
|94
|66
|59
|91
|67
|Myles Johnson
|MIKE
|69
|84
|69
|76
|75
|91
|69
|TJ Bullard
|WILL
|67
|83
|66
|87
|83
|78
|61
|Aidan Warner
|QB
|65
|77
|60
|80
|79
|84
|65
|Carter Milliron
|TE/LS
|60
|69
|80
|71
|69
|87
|66
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