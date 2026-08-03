Florida Gators' Jadan Baugh named to Maxwell Award Watch List

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh was named to the 2026 Maxwell Award preseason watch list on Monday, the Maxwell Football Club announced. Baugh is one of 16 SEC players named to the watch list made up of 81 players

The last UF player to win the Maxwell Award was Tim Tebow in 2008. He won it in back-to-back years. Danny Wuerffel also took home the award in 1996. The only other two-time winner besides Tebow is Notre Dame RB Johnny Lattner from 1952-53. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty (2024) and Alabama’s Derrick Henry (2015) are the recent running backs to win the Maxwell Award.

Baugh rushed for a career-high 38 attempts (fourth-most in school history) for 266 yards – the most all-time by a Gator against FSU and second-highest total in UF history behind Emmitt Smith’s program-record 316 yards vs. New Mexico in 1989.

After leading Florida in carries and rushing yards as a true freshman in 2024, Baugh started all 12 games last season and finished the year with 220 carries for 1,170 yards, eight rushing touchdowns and 33 receptions for 210 yards.

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Baugh became the 10th running back in program history to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season, joining Emmitt Smith, Errict Rhett, Neal Anderson, Fred Taylor, Kelvin Taylor, Ciatrick Fason, Mike Gillislee, Earnest Graham and Jimmy DuBose.

Baugh’s 1,170 rushing yards on the season ranks seventh all-time in school history and are the most since Fason’s 1,267 yards in 2004. This year, Baugh could become the first Gator with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

“There’s a lot of areas where Jadan’s already a proven player,” Florida coach Jon Sumrall said of Baugh at SEC Media Days. “There’s areas where I think we can help him continue to grow and improve, and maybe create more explosive plays for himself, but he’s physical, he’s strong, he’s faster than you give him credit for.

“He’s hit great numbers on the GPS this summer. I’m fired up to watch him play in this system, because I think you get a guy like that maybe in some one-on-one space tackles, it’s like OK, he can run through you, around you. A lot of different ways to make a play.”

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