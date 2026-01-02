Florida RB Ja'Kobi Jackson to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

According to On3, Florida running back Ja’Kobi Jackson is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. The news of his plans was reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. He missed most of the 2025 season due to injury, but previously played a key role in the Gators’ backfield.

Jackson emerged as Florida’s primary backup to Jadan Baugh during the 2024 season, as he appeared in all 13 games and totaled 95 carries for 509 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. That was behind 5.4 yards per carry. He also added seven receptions for 76 yards out of the backfield.

In 2025, Jackson was limited to four games before injury sidelined him, finishing the season with 27 carries for 98 yards. Over his Florida career, he recorded 122 rushing attempts for 607 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 11 catches for 103 yards.

Before arriving at Florida and redshirting in 2023, Ja’Kobi Jackson starred for Coahoma Community College and rushed for nearly 1,300 yards over three seasons. He is a native of Pensacola.

