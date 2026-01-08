Florida Gators re-sign three walk-on players for the 2026 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With almost all of the team’s scholarship players re-signed for 2026, the Florida Gators have started returning some of their walk-on players in addition to landing transfers from the portal.

UF has re-signed three walk-ons in safety Alfonso Allen Jr., cornerback Javion Toombs and offensive lineman Mark Fairclotch, Gators Online learned. All of them played this past season and were on the travel roster.

Allen Jr. graded out as one of Florida’s top 10 players on defense in 2025 and emerged as one of Florida’s better safeties. He played in the last six games and started three times, totaling 34 tackles — including 15 against Mississippi State.

Fairclotch appeared in all 12 games last year, primarily on the special teams unit. He logged 32 snaps at left tackle in the opener. Toombs made seven appearances on special teams in 2025 and recorded two tackles.

SEC Presidents have voted to increase the number of scholarships on a football roster from 85 to 105 for the 2026 season. Walk-on players will now be part of 105-man rosters and can now receive full financial aid and rev share.

SEC schools are not required to go to 105 scholarships, and some “end of the bench” players could still receive NIL deals. It’s also unclear if some former walk-ons would be grandfathered in if they put schools over the 105-limit.

Florida Gators 2026 roster

Incoming transfers (14):

QB Aaron Philo

RB Evan Pryor

WR Micah Mays

WR Bailey Stockton

TE Lacota Dippre

OL T.J. Shanahan

OL Eagan Boyer

DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo

DL DK Kalu

DB DJ Coleman

DB Cam Dooley

DB Elijah Owens

K Patrick Durkin

P Alec Clark

Incoming recruits (18):

QB Will Griffin

WR Davian Groce

WR Marquez Daniel

WR Justin Williams

TE Heze Kent

OL Tyler Chukuyem

OL G’Nivre Carr

OL Chancellor Campbell

OL Desmond Green

OL Javarii Luckas

DL Kendall Guervil

EDGE Kevin Ford

EDGE JaReylan McCoy

LB Malik Morris

CB CJ Bronaugh

CB CJ Hester

S Kaiden Hall

S Dylan Purter

Returners (42):

QB Tramell Jones Jr.

QB Aidan Warner

RB Jadan Baugh

RB Duke Clark

RB Byron Louis

WR Vernell Brown III

WR Dallas Wilson

WR TJ Abrams

TE Amir Jackson

TE Tony Livingston

TE Micah Jones

OL Roderick Kearney

OL Knijeah Harris

OL Caden Jones

OL Bryce Lovett

OL Fletcher Westphal

OL Jason Zandamela

OL Jahari Medlock

OL TJ Dice

OL Daniel Pierre Louis

OL Mark Faircloth

DL Jamari Lyons

DL Joseph Mbatchou

DL Jeramiah McCloud

EDGE Kamran James

EDGE LJ McCray

EDGE Kofi Asare

EDGE Jalen Wiggins

LB Myles Graham

LB Aaron Chiles

LB Jaden Robinson

LB Ty Jackson

LB Myles Johnson

DB Bryce Thornton

DB Lagonza Hayward

DB Drake Stubbs

DB Alfonso Allen Jr.

CB Dijon Johnson

CB Cormani McClain

CB J’Vari Flowers

CB Onis Konanbanny

CB Javion Toombs

