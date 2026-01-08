Florida Gators re-sign three walk-on players for the 2026 season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With almost all of the team’s scholarship players re-signed for 2026, the Florida Gators have started returning some of their walk-on players in addition to landing transfers from the portal.
UF has re-signed three walk-ons in safety Alfonso Allen Jr., cornerback Javion Toombs and offensive lineman Mark Fairclotch, Gators Online learned. All of them played this past season and were on the travel roster.
Allen Jr. graded out as one of Florida’s top 10 players on defense in 2025 and emerged as one of Florida’s better safeties. He played in the last six games and started three times, totaling 34 tackles — including 15 against Mississippi State.
Fairclotch appeared in all 12 games last year, primarily on the special teams unit. He logged 32 snaps at left tackle in the opener. Toombs made seven appearances on special teams in 2025 and recorded two tackles.
SEC Presidents have voted to increase the number of scholarships on a football roster from 85 to 105 for the 2026 season. Walk-on players will now be part of 105-man rosters and can now receive full financial aid and rev share.
SEC schools are not required to go to 105 scholarships, and some “end of the bench” players could still receive NIL deals. It’s also unclear if some former walk-ons would be grandfathered in if they put schools over the 105-limit.
Florida Gators 2026 roster
Incoming transfers (14):
QB Aaron Philo
RB Evan Pryor
WR Micah Mays
WR Bailey Stockton
TE Lacota Dippre
OL T.J. Shanahan
OL Eagan Boyer
DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo
DL DK Kalu
DB DJ Coleman
DB Cam Dooley
DB Elijah Owens
K Patrick Durkin
P Alec Clark
Incoming recruits (18):
QB Will Griffin
WR Davian Groce
WR Marquez Daniel
WR Justin Williams
TE Heze Kent
OL Tyler Chukuyem
OL G’Nivre Carr
OL Chancellor Campbell
OL Desmond Green
OL Javarii Luckas
DL Kendall Guervil
EDGE Kevin Ford
EDGE JaReylan McCoy
LB Malik Morris
CB CJ Bronaugh
CB CJ Hester
S Kaiden Hall
S Dylan Purter
Returners (42):
QB Tramell Jones Jr.
QB Aidan Warner
RB Jadan Baugh
RB Duke Clark
RB Byron Louis
WR Vernell Brown III
WR Dallas Wilson
WR TJ Abrams
TE Amir Jackson
TE Tony Livingston
TE Micah Jones
OL Roderick Kearney
OL Knijeah Harris
OL Caden Jones
OL Bryce Lovett
OL Fletcher Westphal
OL Jason Zandamela
OL Jahari Medlock
OL TJ Dice
OL Daniel Pierre Louis
OL Mark Faircloth
DL Jamari Lyons
DL Joseph Mbatchou
DL Jeramiah McCloud
EDGE Kamran James
EDGE LJ McCray
EDGE Kofi Asare
EDGE Jalen Wiggins
LB Myles Graham
LB Aaron Chiles
LB Jaden Robinson
LB Ty Jackson
LB Myles Johnson
DB Bryce Thornton
DB Lagonza Hayward
DB Drake Stubbs
DB Alfonso Allen Jr.
CB Dijon Johnson
CB Cormani McClain
CB J’Vari Flowers
CB Onis Konanbanny
CB Javion Toombs
