From Gator Nation to Coaches — Reaction to Raheem Floyd becoming a Gator

East St. Louis (Ill.) 4-star cornerback Raheem Floyd announced his commitment to the Gators on Monday, giving Florida another major addition in the secondary.

Floyd chose Florida over Missouri after a recruitment that featured plenty of movement down the stretch. The Gators built significant momentum following his official visit to Gainesville, ultimately winning out for one of the top cornerbacks in the country.

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, the 6-foot, 170-pound Floyd is the No. 22 cornerback and No. 171 overall prospect in the 2027 class.

The commitment immediately sparked plenty of reaction from Florida Gators fans, coaches and others around the college football world.

Here is a look at some of the top reactions following Floyd’s decision to become a Gator.

Positive energy matters… 🔐

Go on and have a day fellas…🐊 pic.twitter.com/K1xklfyYxG — Drew Hughes (@DHughes2FB) July 7, 2026

LETS GO‼️‼️‼️ Come win with us or watch us win!! https://t.co/2IIL65lwbM — 4⭐️Davin Davidson (@Ddavidson_12) July 7, 2026

Go Gators!! 🐊🐊 — Chris Collins (@CoachC_Collins) July 7, 2026

👹🐊

We still not done! 💪🏼 https://t.co/Kr3Mhg2JwH — The Real Heisman (@HeismanThe) July 7, 2026

Jon Sumrall is back to cooking again 👨‍🍳 https://t.co/IoZuX7leTv — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) July 7, 2026

Florida already has a top 10 recruiting class in the nation and they get even between with the pickup of top-12 ranked CB Raheem Floyd @holdonheem



Great size, flexibility, instincts, and a willing tackler in run support. Should be a great fit in Gainesville.… pic.twitter.com/hSvfVQYbPQ — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) July 7, 2026

🐊 — Byron Louis (@byronlouis_) July 7, 2026

His coaches say he worked hard on his speed and made huge strides on the track.



Gators get size, competitiveness and now a guy who can run: https://t.co/sd3MOH7CIW — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) July 7, 2026

Sumrall is cooking I’m not gonna lie — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) July 7, 2026

BREAKING 🚨: Florida & Jon Sumrall with a MONSTER get.



Four-Star CB Raheem Floyd has committed to the Gators..



Brandon Harris & Chris Collins get another major piece for the future of that Florida secondary. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/uPTSnVZwG9 — PolkWay (@polk_way) July 7, 2026

🐊🚨Welcome to The Swamp, Raheem Floyd! 🐊 @holdonheem



Florida just added a defensive back who doesn't just cover ground, he erases it. Long, physical and instinctive, Raheem has a knack for making quarterbacks pay for bad decisions.#GoGators #ItsGettingMerky pic.twitter.com/3JQQNiZCik — Merky Waters Production (@MerkyWatersPro) July 7, 2026