Gators Online Football Recruiting
From Gator Nation to Coaches — Reaction to Raheem Floyd becoming a Gator
East St. Louis (Ill.) 4-star cornerback Raheem Floyd announced his commitment to the Gators on Monday, giving Florida another major addition in the secondary.
Floyd chose Florida over Missouri after a recruitment that featured plenty of movement down the stretch. The Gators built significant momentum following his official visit to Gainesville, ultimately winning out for one of the top cornerbacks in the country.
According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, the 6-foot, 170-pound Floyd is the No. 22 cornerback and No. 171 overall prospect in the 2027 class.
The commitment immediately sparked plenty of reaction from Florida Gators fans, coaches and others around the college football world.
Here is a look at some of the top reactions following Floyd’s decision to become a Gator.
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Gators Online in the Swamp Talk.
Swamp Talk