Florida Gators receive No. 1 seed in 2026 NCAA Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the second year in a row, the Florida Gators received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. It marks the first time in school history that UF is a 1-seed in consecutive seasons.

The Gators are the top seed in the South Region and will play Prairie View A&M or Lehigh on Friday in Tampa, Fla. If UF advances, it faces the winner of Clemson (8) vs. Iowa (9) on Sunday. UConn (2), Illinois (3), Nebraska (4) also in the South Region.

Despite being eliminated from the SEC Tournament Semifinals, Florida earned the final 1-seed over Houston and UConn, both of whom lost on Saturday as well. UF received a No. 1 seed last season for the first time in 11 years and won it all.

After their loss to Auburn on Jan. 24, the Gators climbed from No. 19 in the AP poll to fourth in the latest rankings. They won the SEC regular season title for the first time since 2014 and closed out their schedule on an 11-game winning streak.

Florida started the season 5-4, including losses to Arizona, Duke and UConn in non-conference play, and then dropped its SEC opener at Missouri. Since then, UF had won 17 of its last 18 games and 12 in a row prior to Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are the 5-seed the South Region and Texas A&M is a 10-seed. The SEC has 10 teams in the Big Dance, along with Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

Arizona, Duke and Michigan are the other No. 1 seeds. Despite the Gators losing in Nashville, head coach Todd Golden felt his team had still deserved the last 1-seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

“I do,” Golden said after the Vanderbilt game. “Looking at Quad 1 wins, I think we’re in a good spot that way. Analytically, the predicted metrics — whether it’s KenPom or Torvik, we’re top four in all those by a wide margin. It’s really not close.”

“We had our early season tough start where we played really good, competitive opponents in road or semi-away venues where we feel a little bit short,” Golden said. “But we haven’t lost in 54 days leading up to this game. We’re playing some of the best basketball in America. I do believe we’ve done enough to be the fourth 1-seed.”

This year marks Florida’s fourth No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in school history. UF was also a 1-seed in 2014 and 2007, repeating as national champions in ’07. Now the 2026 Gators will set out to do the same.

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