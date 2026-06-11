WATCH: Florida reveal renderings for $1.45 billion stadium renovation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida revealed renderings and a promotion video Thursday for its $1.45 billion renovation of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. More details will be released Thursday afternoon on the project, which is expected to be the most expensive stadium renovation in college football history.

Mori Hosseini, the University of Florida Board of Trustees chair, released a statement on Thursday morning with the price tag for the stadium.

“The UF Board of Trustees will be taking the first important steps today toward launching the long-awaited and much anticipated renovation of our beloved Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, aka The Swamp. This $1.45 billion project will breathe new life into one of the nation’s most iconic college football venues and elevate it into the premier collegiate athletic destination that sets the standard for everyone else. More information about the project is available at theswamprenovation.com.”

Below is the promotional video, narrated by Laura Rutledge, with renderings of the stadium near the end.

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