Liam Peterson named SEC Pitcher of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On the heels of his first career complete game, Florida Gators pitcher Liam Peterson has been recognized by the league. He was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

It marks the first SEC Pitcher of the Week nod of his career of Peterson’s career. He was previously the SEC Freshman of the Week on May 20, 2024.

In Florida’s 11-1 run-rule win at LSU on Friday, Peterson went the distance to earn his first-career, complete-game victory and clinch the series. He threw seven innings of one run ball, allowing three hits while striking out 11 batters — one shy of his career high — against one walk.

“That’s the best he’s pitched all year long. I’m really proud of the way he pitched. Eleven strikeouts, only one walk. He was in command the whole night with all of his pitches,” UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan said of Peterson, who gave up a solo home run in the fourth but held the Tigers to a .125 batting average in Friday’s game.

“… The only hiccup he had, I think he threw five or six pitches in a row for a ball early in the game. Other than that, he threw his breaking ball for strikes, he threw his slider for strikes, threw a couple changeups, fastball command was as good as it’s been all year long. I mean, he was really good, really good. Couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Peterson threw Florida’s first complete game since Brandon Sproat accomplished the feat on April 28, 2023 at Missouri. He also earned his first win since Feb. 20 vs. Kennesaw State, snapping a streak of 11-straight starts without a victory.

With to his stellar outing at LSU, Peterson now holds a 4.00 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and .240 batting average against on the season. The junior righty has racked up 99 strikeouts, which ranks sixth in the SEC, against 35 walks in 74.1 innings pitched.

Up next for Florida is the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala. UF is the No. 5 seed will face the winner of No. 12 seed Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 seed Kentucky on Wednesday in the second game of the day at approximately 2 p.m. ET.

Florida’s 2026 SEC Weekly Honors

OF Cash Strayer – Co-Freshman of the Week (Feb. 16)

INF Brendan Lawson – Co-Player of the Week (March 2)

RHP Jackson Barberi – Co-Pitcher of the Week (March 30)

RHP Liam Peterson – Co-Pitcher of the Week (May 18)