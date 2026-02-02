Florida moves up in AP poll after two wins by 70 combined points

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators moved up in the latest Associated Press Poll after winning their last two games by a combined 70 points. UF is now ranked No. 17 by AP voters, up from 19th.

Florida (16-6, 7-2 SEC) is No. 16 in the new USA Today Coaches Poll, rising five spots. The Gators steamrolled South Carolina 95-48 Wednesday before their 100-77 win over 23-ranked Alabama on Sunday.

UF matched its largest SEC win in program history with a 47-point margin of victory at South Carolina (tying the 94-47 win vs. Ole Miss in 1993). It set the record for the largest SEC road win ever by the Gators.

Florida then handed the Crimson Tide their worst loss of the season (23 points), winning decisively in the paint (72-26) along with the turnover battle (18-2), points off turnovers (25-0) and fastbreak points (26-3).

The Gators have a midweek bye on their schedule before visiting Texas A&M Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The Aggies (17-4, 7-1 SEC) are currently in first place in the SEC with one league loss.

1. Arizona

2. Michigan (+1)

3. UConn (-1)

4. Duke

5. Illinois (+4)

6. Gonzaga

7. Iowa State (+1)

8. Houston (+2)

9. Nebraska (-4)

10. Michigan State (-3)

11. Kansas (+3)

12. Purdue

13. Texas Tech (-2)

14. North Carolina (+2)

15. Vanderbilt (+3)

16. BYU (-3)

17. Florida (+2)

18. Virginia (-1)

19. St. Louis (+2)

20. Clemson (+2)

21. Arkansas (-6)

22. St. John’s (+3)

23. Miami (OH) (+1)

24. Louisville (-4)

25. Tennessee (NR)

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Texas A&M 83, Alabama 48, Iowa 39, UCF 39, Kentucky 28, Villanova 15, NC State 9, Auburn 8, Utah St. 6, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Santa Clara 1, George Mason 1, Wisconsin 1.

