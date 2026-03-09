Florida Gators rise in polls after keeping streak going, UConn's loss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators moved up in the rankings on Monday after extending their winning streak to 11 games last week and UConn lost at Marquette. UF is now ranked fourth in the latest Associated Press Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll moving up from No. 5.

Florida (25-6, 16-2 SEC) swept their regular season series against rival Kentucky on Saturday with an 84-77 win. All five starters for UF scored in double figures, led by Thomas Haugh with 20 points and nine rebounds.

With Haugh out last Tuesday, the Gators still reeled off their second straight 34-point victory, 108-74, vs. Mississippi State. UF posted back-to-back 100-point games in SEC play for the second time in school history.

The Florida Gators are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament and have a double bye. UF returns to the court on Friday at 1 p.m. ET in the Quarterfinals on ESPN.

“I feel like we’re in great shape, man,” UF coach Todd Golden said. “I feel like we did what we had needed to do over the last month, to put ourselves to get a spot. UConn lost, we won. I think we’re trending to get that last 1 seed if we go to Nashville and play well. But we still got a lot left before the NCAA tournament. We gotta make sure we finish strong.”

1. Duke

2. Arizona

3. Michigan

4. Florida (+1)

5. Houston (+2)

6. UConn (-2)

7. Iowa State (-1)

8. Michigan State

9. Illinois (+2)

10. Virginia (+3)

11. Nebraska (-2)

12. Gonzaga

13. St. John’s (+5)

14. Kansas

15. Alabama (+1)

16. Texas Tech (-6)

17. Arkansas (+3)

18. Purdue (-3)

19. North Carolina (-2)

20. Miami (OH) (-1)

21. St. Mary’s

22. Vanderbilt (+2)

23. Wisconsin

24. Louisville

25. Tennessee (-2)

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Miami 60, TCU 19, BYU 18, Saint Louis 12, High Point 11, Georgia 10, Villanova 10, UCLA 3, VCU 3, Stephen F Austin 2, Utah St. 2, Ohio St. 2, Missouri 2, Akron 1.

