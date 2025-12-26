Florida Gators running back Chad Gasper entering transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators running back Chad Gasper plans to enter the transfer portal, his father tells Gators Online. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Gasper, a native of Katy, Texas, did not play in 2025 as a true freshman while he recovered from an injury sustained in high school. He was a 3-star prospect in the 2025 class who ranked as the No. 59 running back recruit in the country.

In high school, Gasper totaled 1,566 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns along with 40 catches for 459 yards and two scores. He chose Florida over programs such as Arizona State and Kansas.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The window for FBS players to enter the portal opens Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

