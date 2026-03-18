Florida forward Thomas Haugh adds more All-American honors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators junior forward Thomas Haugh received more All-American honors on Wednesday from two organizations. He was second-team selection from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and made the third team from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Haugh has now earned All-America status from all four consensus selectors, along with a second-team nod from The Sporting News and third-team honors from the Associated Press. He led the Gators this season with 17.1 points per game and averaged 6.2 rebounds.

Haugh is the second player in Florida history to earn an All-America selection from all four consensus groups, joining Walter Clayton Jr. (2025). Previously, Joakim Noah (2007) and Scottie Wilbekin (2014) each received recognition from three of the four consensus selectors.

The top-seeded Gators open NCAA Tournament play on Friday in Tampa against either Lehigh or Prairie View A&M at 9:25 p.m. on TNT.

NABC Division I All-America Teams

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Braden Smith, Purdue

Second Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Third Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

USBWA Men’s All-America Team

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybansta, BYU

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Braden Smith, Purdue

Second Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Third Team

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Honorable Mentions

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Brayden Burries. Arizona

Florida Gators postseason accolades

Todd Golden:

SEC Coach of the Year (SEC)

SEC Coach of the Year (AP)

SEC Coach of the Year (USA Today)

Coach of the Year (NABC Southeast District)

Thomas Haugh:

Second-team All-America honors (The Sporting News)

Second-team All-America honors (NABC)

Third-team All-America honors (AP)

Third-team All-America honors (USBWA)

First team All-SEC honors (SEC)

First-team All-SEC honors (AP)

First-team All-SEC honors (USA Today)

First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)

Rueben Chinyelu:

Defensive Player of the Year (Field of 68)

All-America honorable mention (AP)

SEC Defensive Player of the Year (SEC)

SEC Defensive Player of the Year (USA Today)

SEC All-Defensive Team

SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

First-team All-SEC honors (AP)

First-team All-SEC honors (USA Today)

Second-team All-SEC honors (SEC)

First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)

Alex Condon:

Second-team All-SEC honors (AP)

Third-team All-SEC honors (SEC)

First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)

Urban Klavzar:

SEC Sixth Man of the Year

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!