Florida forward Thomas Haugh adds more All-American honors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators junior forward Thomas Haugh received more All-American honors on Wednesday from two organizations. He was second-team selection from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and made the third team from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).
Haugh has now earned All-America status from all four consensus selectors, along with a second-team nod from The Sporting News and third-team honors from the Associated Press. He led the Gators this season with 17.1 points per game and averaged 6.2 rebounds.
Haugh is the second player in Florida history to earn an All-America selection from all four consensus groups, joining Walter Clayton Jr. (2025). Previously, Joakim Noah (2007) and Scottie Wilbekin (2014) each received recognition from three of the four consensus selectors.
The top-seeded Gators open NCAA Tournament play on Friday in Tampa against either Lehigh or Prairie View A&M at 9:25 p.m. on TNT.
NABC Division I All-America Teams
First Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Braden Smith, Purdue
Second Team
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Third Team
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
USBWA Men’s All-America Team
First Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybansta, BYU
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Braden Smith, Purdue
Second Team
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Third Team
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
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Honorable Mentions
Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Brayden Burries. Arizona
Florida Gators postseason accolades
Todd Golden:
SEC Coach of the Year (SEC)
SEC Coach of the Year (AP)
SEC Coach of the Year (USA Today)
Coach of the Year (NABC Southeast District)
Thomas Haugh:
Second-team All-America honors (The Sporting News)
Second-team All-America honors (NABC)
Third-team All-America honors (AP)
Third-team All-America honors (USBWA)
First team All-SEC honors (SEC)
First-team All-SEC honors (AP)
First-team All-SEC honors (USA Today)
First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)
Rueben Chinyelu:
Defensive Player of the Year (Field of 68)
All-America honorable mention (AP)
SEC Defensive Player of the Year (SEC)
SEC Defensive Player of the Year (USA Today)
SEC All-Defensive Team
SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year
First-team All-SEC honors (AP)
First-team All-SEC honors (USA Today)
Second-team All-SEC honors (SEC)
First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)
Alex Condon:
Second-team All-SEC honors (AP)
Third-team All-SEC honors (SEC)
First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)
Urban Klavzar:
SEC Sixth Man of the Year
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