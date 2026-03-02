Florida Gators shortstop Brendan Lawson earns SEC honor

Florida Gators shortstop Brendan Lawson has been rewarded for his big week at the plate and in the field.

A sophomore from Canada, Lawson was named SEC Co-Player of the Week by the league office on Monday. It was well-deserved as he put up solid numbers in four UF wins (two vs. FIU and two vs. Miami).

Lawson slashed .571/.667/1.071 for the week. He was 8-for-14 at the plate and led the Gators in every slash category. All told, Lawson recorded a team-high 15 total bases and 12 RBI, to go along with two home runs, one double and seven runs scored. He also drew two walks and two hit-by-pitches while striking out only once.

Equally impressively, his numbers were consistent throughout the four-game stretch. He drove in multiple runs in three of the four contests. Meanwhile, he was equally strong in the field; he posted a 1.000 fielding percentage in six chances.

For Lawson, this is his first SEC Player of the Week honor. He was the SEC Freshman of the Week twice last season.

Florida currently is 11-1 and Lawson has been one of the team’s top performers. He’s slashing .474/.636/.921 with four homers, 21 RBI, 16 runs, two steals and a 1.557 OPS. Lawson leads UF in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs, RBI, stolen bases and OPS. He is ninth nationally in RBI.

The Gators play host to FAU on Tuesday night at 6. UF is on an 11-game winning streak after dropping its opener vs. UAB.

Florida’s 2026 SEC Weekly Honors

OF Cash Strayer – Freshman of the Week (Feb. 16)

INF Brendan Lawson – Co-Player of the Week (March 2)