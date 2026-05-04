Florida Gators sign Domen Petrovič from Slovenia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators men’s basketball team has signed Domen Petrovič from Slovenia, head coach Todd Golden announced on Monday. Petrovič brings extensive international experience and played previously with UF guard Urban Klavžar.

“We are really excited to welcome Domen into our program,” Golden said. “He is a very skilled forward that has great positional size. He has shown incremental improvement every year, and he’s currently playing the best basketball of his young career. He is a high-achiever both on and off the court and will help us continue to raise the bar here at Florida!”

Petrovič, a 6-foot-9 forward, most recently competed with GGD Šenčur and averaged 16.6 points while shooting .574 from the field and .395 from 3-point range over 23 games.

Petrovič helped Slovenia to a silver medal in the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket, averaging 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game alongside Klavžar. Petrovič also competed in the 2022 U18 European Championship and averaged 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds as Slovenia finished fourth.

Petrovič is the fourth addition for the Gators this offseason in their 2026 class, along with Lithuanian forward Arturas Butajevas, former Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen via the transfer portal and 7-foot center Jones Lay from the high school ranks.

UF has retained guards Klavžar, Isaiah Brown, AJ Brown, CJ Ingram, Alex Lloyd and Alex Kovatchev, forwards Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh and center Viktor Mikic. The Gators are still awaiting a decision from center Rueben Chinyelu, who will go through the draft process.

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