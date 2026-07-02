Instant Impact: Florida already in Top 3 for ATH Kaydan Whiteside

Florida didn’t need much time to decide that 2028 Asheville (N.C.) athlete Kaydan Whiteside was someone worth pursuing.

The Gators extended an offer on June 29 after evaluating Whiteside over the previous couple of weeks. Florida offered him as an athlete, although many schools see him as a wide receiver.

Other notable offers include Georgia, Tennessee, NC State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Florida is not just another offer for Kaydan Whiteside

Florida’s offer immediately became one of the biggest in Whiteside’s recruitment. The chance to play in the SEC and the opportunity to eventually suit up in The Swamp quickly made the Gators a school worth watching.

For Whiteside, the timing of the offer only made it more meaningful after hearing from Florida’s staff consistently leading up to it.

“It’s a huge offer. I love it and it’s a huge school, so I would love to play at the Swamp. It’s SEC ball,” Whiteside told Gators Online. “They were recruiting me the past couple of weeks and then ended up offering. They offered me as an athlete.”

Why the Florida Gators’ message made a strong impact

Director of High School Personnel Drew Hughes is leading Florida’s early efforts with Whiteside. The staff member explained exactly what the Gators liked about his game and why they felt he could fit in Gainesville.

That message stuck with Whiteside because he left the conversation feeling like Florida wasn’t simply checking in; they genuinely want him in the class. Nickels coach Dae’One Wilkins has since made contact as well.

“It was like they wanted me a lot. They are all in on me and that’s how I felt,” said Whiteside. “He said he likes how explosive I am, I’m versatile, my speed and how I jumped off on film.”

From no offer on the table to major contender

The next step for Whiteside is getting to campus. If everything falls into place, he will make his first trip to Gainesville this fall to get a closer look at the program.

Even without seeing Florida in person yet, the Gators have already put themselves in an excellent position early in his recruitment and are one of the schools standing out the most.

“They’re most definitely top three,” said Whiteside.

Stay tuned to Gators Online.