Florida Gators softball opens Gainesville Regional vs. FAMU: Live blog
The 10th-ranked Florida Gators softball team (48-10) begins its quest for a trip to the Women’s College World Series on Friday at Pressly Stadium as the top seed in the Gainesville Regional. UF face fourth-seeded Florida A&M, which is 32-20, at 11 a.m. Later in the day, second-seeded Texas State faces third-seeded Georgia Tech.
Follow along for live updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk, our message board community.
- 1Hot
Florida Gators' NIL vision
Jon Sumrall: 'We’ve got to push the envelope'
- 2Hot
Swamp Secrets
Florida pushing for major recruiting wins as key decisions approach
- 3
D-Line recruiting
Florida quickly enters race for Segun Alexander after reclassification
- 4Trending
UF's weight room
Jon Sumrall details why he gutted it: ‘It wasn't real safe’
- 5
Gators win in Baton Rouge
Grand slam propels Florida to series-opening win at LSU
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UF-FAMU: 3rd-inning recap05/15/2026 11:05:05 AM
T3: Florida starting pitcher Keagan Rothrock has not allowed a hit through three innings of work. She has struck out six and thrown 38 pitches. SCORE: UF 5, FAMU 0.
UF-FAMU: 2nd-inning recap
T2: Gators starting pitcher Keagan Rothrock posted another one-two-three inning, again striking out two FAMU batters. SCORE: UF 1, FAMU 0.
B2: UF has taken command early by scoring four runs in the second on three hits. A double to left-center by designated hitter Ava Brown plated two. Centerfielder Taylor Shumaker had an RBI single while left fielder Townsen Thomas drove in a run with a sac fly to left. SCORE: UF 5, FAMU 0.
UF-FAMU: 1st-inning recap05/15/2026 10:17:04 AM
T1: UF starting pitcher Keagan Rothrock needed only 14 pitches to get through a scoreless first frame. She struck out two. SCORE: UF 0, FAMU 0.
B2: The Gators plated one run on an RBI-double from shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan. Catcher Jocelyn Erickson also doubled in the inning. UF had a chance to come up with more after loading the bases with two down but couldn’t capitalize. SCORE: UF 1, FAMU 0.