Florida Gators softball opens Gainesville Regional vs. FAMU: Live blog

The 10th-ranked Florida Gators softball team (48-10) begins its quest for a trip to the Women’s College World Series on Friday at Pressly Stadium as the top seed in the Gainesville Regional. UF face fourth-seeded Florida A&M, which is 32-20, at 11 a.m. Later in the day, second-seeded Texas State faces third-seeded Georgia Tech.

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By: Keith Niebuhr UF-FAMU: 3rd-inning recap T3: Florida starting pitcher Keagan Rothrock has not allowed a hit through three innings of work. She has struck out six and thrown 38 pitches. SCORE: UF 5, FAMU 0.

UF-FAMU: 2nd-inning recap

T2: Gators starting pitcher Keagan Rothrock posted another one-two-three inning, again striking out two FAMU batters. SCORE: UF 1, FAMU 0.

B2: UF has taken command early by scoring four runs in the second on three hits. A double to left-center by designated hitter Ava Brown plated two. Centerfielder Taylor Shumaker had an RBI single while left fielder Townsen Thomas drove in a run with a sac fly to left. SCORE: UF 5, FAMU 0.