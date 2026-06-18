Florida Gators spending nearly $3 million more on Jon Sumrall's staff

Florida Gators spending nearly $3 million more on Jon Sumrall's staffby: Zach Abolverdi43 minutes agoZachAbolverdiRead In AppFlorida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin and Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall poses with a Florida Gators jersey during the press conference at the Heavener Football Training Center at the University of Florida. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)The Florida Gators are spending nearly $3 million more on Jon Sumrall's inaugural staff compared to Billy Napier and his assistant coaches.