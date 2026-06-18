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Florida Gators spending nearly $3 million more on Jon Sumrall's staff

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi43 minutes agoZachAbolverdi
Florida-Gators-Jon-Sumrall-Scott-Stricklin
Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin and Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall poses with a Florida Gators jersey during the press conference at the Heavener Football Training Center at the University of Florida. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

The Florida Gators are spending nearly $3 million more on Jon Sumrall's inaugural staff compared to Billy Napier and his assistant coaches.

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