Florida vs. Iowa: How to watch, betting lines, game notes
Top-seeded Florida meets No. 9 seed in the Round of 32 on Sunday. The Gators defeated Prairie View A&M 114-55 to open NCAA Tournament play, while the Hawkeyes beat Clemson 67-61 on Friday.
Florida squares off against Iowa for the first time in program history, as the Gators look for their second straight Sweet Sixteen berth and 12th all-time.
How to watch Florida against Iowa
When: Sunday, March 22
Where: Benchmark International Arena (21,500) | Tampa, Fla.
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV | Stream: TBS | March Madness app
On the call: Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy, Analyst: Dan Bonner, Reporter: AJ Ross
BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Hawkeyes
Spread: Florida -10.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 145.5 points (-115 UF, -105 Iowa)
Moneyline: -625 Florida, +450 Iowa
Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.
Florida Gators projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.8
|11.7
|2.5
|3.4 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.3
|11.4
|3.7
|4.2 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.1
|17.0
|6.2
|2.2 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.4
|14.9
|7.5
|3.5 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.7
|11.2
|11.5
|1.1 blk
Iowa Hawkeyes projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|14
|Bennett Stirtz
|Guard
|6-4, 190 pounds
|Gr.
|37.5
|19.9
|2.6
|4.4 ast
|11
|Kael Combs
|Guard
|6-4, 205 pounds
|Jr.
|25.9
|6.2
|2.5
|2.2 ast
|6
|Tavion Banks
|Guard
|6-7, 215 pounds
|Sr.
|23.3
|10.3
|4.7
|.447 3fg%
|8
|Cooper Koch
|Forward
|6-8, 220 pounds
|R-Fr.
|27.9
|7.7
|3.0
|1.7 3fg
|3
|Cam Manyawu
|Forward
|6-9, 250 pounds
|Jr.
|19.1
|6.9
|4.7
|.640 fg%
Todd Golden on Iowa
“Defensively they’re going to take their time and try to find matchups they like and play with a ball screen. We’ve just got to make them miss and make sure they don’t get a second chance. That was an issue for Clemson. They got some first-shot misses but they allowed Iowa to get back about 45 percent of their misses or something like that, which is a really bad formula against a team like that.
“Then on the offensive end, we’re at our best when we’re playing with pace. They want to slow the game down; we want to play fast. We have to make sure we do what we can to impose our will and not allow them to slow us down. We’ve got to be able to win no matter what the pace looks like.”
Game notes
* The Gators put together a record-shattering performance in their first-round win vs. Prairie View A&M, as the 59-point margin of victory was the second-largest in the history of the NCAA Tournament behind Loyola Chicago’s 69-point win vs. Tennessee Tech, 111-42, in 1963.
* Florida’s 114 points set a program NCAA Tournament record, as the Gators also set team NCAA Tournament marks in assists (29), fi eld goals made (45) and fi eld goals percentage (.643).
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* Rueben Chinyelu recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds against Prairie View A&M to earn his program-record 19th double-double of the season, breaking Bob Smyth’s record that stood for 50 years.
* Florida’s +15.1 rebounding margin, 16.1 offensive rebounds per game and 45.7 rebounds per game lead the nation, and the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (43.5%), paint points (44.2) and second chance points per game (16.7). UF is sixth in 2-point defense (.446) and seventh in defensive rebound percentage (75.4%).
* During UF’s 12-game winning streak from Jan. 28 to March 13, the Gators out-shot opponents, .511 to .383 from the field and .357 to .296 from 3, leading to a +20.6 scoring margin (90.6 to 70.0). UF also dished 19.0 assists per game vs. 10.5 for its opponents. Rueben Chinyelu averaged 12.8 rebounds per game, while Urban Klavzar shot 27-for-58 (.466) from 3 and Xaivian Lee had 72 assists (6.0 apg).
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