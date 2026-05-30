Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes: How to watch, betting odds, notes

The Florida Gators (40-19, 18-12 SEC) take on in-state rival Miami on Saturday night after both teams won their first game of the Gainesville Regional. UF had an 8-7 walk-off win over Rider, while the Hurricanes beat Troy 10-5.

The Gators swept Miami (39-18, 16-14 ACC) in Coral Gables earlier this season during non-conference play, winning the opener 7-2 and taking the series with an 8-4 win before the finale was cancelled due to weather.

How to watch Florida against Miami

When: Saturday, May 30

Where: Condron Family Ballpark (7,000) | Gainesville, Fla.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ACC Network | ESPN app

Betting odds for Gators vs. Hurricanes

Spread: Florida -2.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 11

Moneyline: +240 Miami, -250 Florida

Florida Gators projected starters

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. LF Blake Cyr

4. 3B Ethan Surowiec

5. DH Caden McDonald

6. C Karson Bowen

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Aidan King

Kevin O’Sullivan on Miami

“As far as Miami is concerned, I’m not surprised (to see them in the Gainesville Regional). It seems like every year or every other year they are in our regional, so it’s part of it. Like I said, I’ve got no control of who goes where. So, whoever they put in front of us, we play, and it’s really that.”

Game notes

* With a two-game series sweep in Coral Gables, Fla. earlier this season, Florida stole the all-time series lead against Miami at 138-136-1. This marks the first time the Gators have held the series advantage against the Canes for one calendar week since leading at 29-28 from 1969-70. Florida has dominated Miami under O’Sullivan, winning 11 of the last 12 series overall including five in a row, and seven of the last eight series in Gainesville. Going 26-9 over the last 35 meetings, Florida’s 45-19 record vs. Miami under O’Sullivan translates to a .703 winning percentage. The Gators are 23-10 at home in the series in the O’Sullivan era and 81-52-1 all-time in Gainesville.

* Florida delivered its 15th come-from-behind win of the season on Friday in the walk-off victory over Rider. UF surpassed the 40-win threshold for the 29th-time in program history including the 12th season under O’Sullivan. The Gators last won 40 games during the 2023 campaign, when they won a program-record 54 games.

* Last hosting in 2023, Florida secured a spot in an NCAA Regional for the 18th-straight postseason under O’Sullivan, now the longest-active streak in the nation. Since O’Sullivan took the reins at UF in 2008, the Gators’ 11 top-eight national seeds also rank first in the country. The 2026 campaign represents Florida’s 20th as an NCAA Regional host and 13th under O’Sullivan, as Condron Family Ballpark has hosted in four of its six seasons (2021, 2022, 2023, 2026).

* Across 41 NCAA Tournament appearances, Florida owns a 139-90 record including a 92-54 mark in Regional play. The Gators have claimed 16 Regional titles while advancing to Super Regionals 12 times since its inception, most recently doing so in back-to-back seasons from 2023-24 with consecutive trips to the Men’s College World Series. Florida’s last Regional title came in Stillwater, Okla. in 2024, as the Orange & Blue last won a home Regional in 2023. Should the Gators advance, they have won nine-straight Super Regionals under O’Sullivan since 2010, only once falling in that round during his tenure — to Southern Miss in his 2009 Supers debut.

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