Florida vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 12 Florida Gators (19-6, 10-2 SEC) have the first of two straight road games on Saturday at Mississippi (11-15, 3-10 SEC). UF beat the Rebels last year in Gainesville, 90-71.

The Gators have won six games in a row and 11 of their last 12 games. Ole Miss is currently on an eight-game losing streak after three consecutive wins in SEC play, including at Georgia.

How to watch Florida against Ole Miss

When: Saturday, Feb. 21

Where: SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss (9,500) | Oxford, Miss.

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ESPN | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Richard Cross, Analyst: Chris Spatola

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Rebels

Spread: Florida -13.5

Over/Under: 150.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -1100 Florida, +675 Mississippi

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.

Availability report

Kezza Giffa is out for Ole Miss and fellow guard Eduardo Klafke is questionable. Florida has no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 30.1 11.1 2.5 3.6 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 26.9 11.3 3.7 3.6 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.8 17.2 6.1 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.5 13.6 8.1 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.8 12.0 .604 fg%

Ole Miss Rebels projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 6 Ilias Kamardine Guard 6-5, 185 pounds Sr. 30.1 10.6 3.3 3.8 ast 11 Travis Perry Guard 6-1, 185 pounds So. 15.4 5.1 1.4 1.4 3fg 23 Patton Pinkins Guard 6-5, 200 pounds Fr. 22.7 8.7 1.8 1.3 3fg 0 Malik Dia Forward 6-9, 250 pounds Sr. 23.5 13.5 6.0 0.9 blk 4 James Scott Forward 6-10, 225 pounds Jr. 16.4 3.2 3.9 1.0 blk

Todd Golden on Ole Miss

“Ole Miss, they’re talented, they’re good. I think they’ve just been one of those teams that’s fallen a little short, like Oklahoma, in some matchups, where you look at them and you’re like, ‘Dang, you know, they got good players, just like everybody else in the league.’ And that’s why they can go on the road and win at Georgia, even though it was earlier in conference play. They can go on the road at Texas, have a chance to tie the game with a minute to go. They should have won at Texas A&M, so you when you kind of look at all the results, big-picture wise, like, their record’s not great, but they’re very capable team. And I think on their home floor, just like any team in the league, like, you gotta do a really good job of playing well if you want to get out of there with a win.”

Game notes

* The Gators have won five straight SEC road games in a row, an active streak the third-longest such winning streak in program history.

* During UF’s current six-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents from the fi eld, .503 to .359, helping lead to a plus-22.0 scoring margin (89.2 to 67.2). UF is also dishing 19.0 assists per game vs. 10.3 for its opponents and is +2.0 in turnovers. Rueben Chinyelu has averaged 15.3 rebounds per game, while Urban Klavzar is 15-for-32 (.469) from 3, and Xaivian Lee has 31 assists and a 3.4 assist-to-turnover rate

* Alex Condon became the 58th member of Florida’s 1,000-point club on Tuesday vs. South Carolina. Thomas Haugh looks to join the club next, sitting 21 away with 979 career points.

* At 12.0 rebounds per game, Chinyelu has moved into No. 1 on the national rebounding average rankings. His 4.35 offensive rebounds rank second, just .03 behind Brandon Benjamin (Fairfield).

* Chinyelu has posted eight games with 15+ rebounds this season. Delrecco Gillespie (Kent State) and Aidan Kehoe (Navy) are next with five each (h/t: @CBBAnalytics)

* With double-doubles from Chinyelu and Condon on Tuesday against South Carolina, Florida’s 29 total double-doubles this season have surpassed the 2006-07 team (27) for most on record at UF. Condon (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Chinyelu (15 points, 17 rebounds) both posted a double-double for the second straight game, which marked Florida’s eighth contest this season with multiple double-doubles.

* Florida’s +14.7 rebounding margin, 16.4 offensive rebounds and 46.0 rebounds per game all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (42.9%) and second-chance points per game (16.7). UF also ranks fifth nationally with a .446 2-point fi eld goal percentage defense.

