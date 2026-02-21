Florida vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, betting lines, game notes
The No. 12 Florida Gators (19-6, 10-2 SEC) have the first of two straight road games on Saturday at Mississippi (11-15, 3-10 SEC). UF beat the Rebels last year in Gainesville, 90-71.
The Gators have won six games in a row and 11 of their last 12 games. Ole Miss is currently on an eight-game losing streak after three consecutive wins in SEC play, including at Georgia.
How to watch Florida against Ole Miss
When: Saturday, Feb. 21
Where: SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss (9,500) | Oxford, Miss.
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV | Stream: ESPN | ESPN app
On the call: Play-by-Play: Richard Cross, Analyst: Chris Spatola
BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Rebels
Spread: Florida -13.5
Over/Under: 150.5 points (-110)
Moneyline: -1100 Florida, +675 Mississippi
Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.
Availability report
Kezza Giffa is out for Ole Miss and fellow guard Eduardo Klafke is questionable. Florida has no players listed on the availability report.
Florida Gators projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|30.1
|11.1
|2.5
|3.6 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|26.9
|11.3
|3.7
|3.6 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.8
|17.2
|6.1
|2.0 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.5
|13.6
|8.1
|3.6 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.4
|11.8
|12.0
|.604 fg%
Ole Miss Rebels projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|6
|Ilias Kamardine
|Guard
|6-5, 185 pounds
|Sr.
|30.1
|10.6
|3.3
|3.8 ast
|11
|Travis Perry
|Guard
|6-1, 185 pounds
|So.
|15.4
|5.1
|1.4
|1.4 3fg
|23
|Patton Pinkins
|Guard
|6-5, 200 pounds
|Fr.
|22.7
|8.7
|1.8
|1.3 3fg
|0
|Malik Dia
|Forward
|6-9, 250 pounds
|Sr.
|23.5
|13.5
|6.0
|0.9 blk
|4
|James Scott
|Forward
|6-10, 225 pounds
|Jr.
|16.4
|3.2
|3.9
|1.0 blk
Todd Golden on Ole Miss
“Ole Miss, they’re talented, they’re good. I think they’ve just been one of those teams that’s fallen a little short, like Oklahoma, in some matchups, where you look at them and you’re like, ‘Dang, you know, they got good players, just like everybody else in the league.’ And that’s why they can go on the road and win at Georgia, even though it was earlier in conference play. They can go on the road at Texas, have a chance to tie the game with a minute to go. They should have won at Texas A&M, so you when you kind of look at all the results, big-picture wise, like, their record’s not great, but they’re very capable team. And I think on their home floor, just like any team in the league, like, you gotta do a really good job of playing well if you want to get out of there with a win.”
Game notes
* The Gators have won five straight SEC road games in a row, an active streak the third-longest such winning streak in program history.
* During UF’s current six-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents from the fi eld, .503 to .359, helping lead to a plus-22.0 scoring margin (89.2 to 67.2). UF is also dishing 19.0 assists per game vs. 10.3 for its opponents and is +2.0 in turnovers. Rueben Chinyelu has averaged 15.3 rebounds per game, while Urban Klavzar is 15-for-32 (.469) from 3, and Xaivian Lee has 31 assists and a 3.4 assist-to-turnover rate
* Alex Condon became the 58th member of Florida’s 1,000-point club on Tuesday vs. South Carolina. Thomas Haugh looks to join the club next, sitting 21 away with 979 career points.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Joey Aguilar
Judge denies injunction vs NCAA
- 2
Dick Vitale
Offers health update
- 3Hot
Lane Kiffin's year on X
The analytics, Top 10 tweets
- 4
Bracketology
Movement ahead of big weekend
- 5Trending
Curt Cignetti extension
IU HC gets pay bump
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
* At 12.0 rebounds per game, Chinyelu has moved into No. 1 on the national rebounding average rankings. His 4.35 offensive rebounds rank second, just .03 behind Brandon Benjamin (Fairfield).
* Chinyelu has posted eight games with 15+ rebounds this season. Delrecco Gillespie (Kent State) and Aidan Kehoe (Navy) are next with five each (h/t: @CBBAnalytics)
* With double-doubles from Chinyelu and Condon on Tuesday against South Carolina, Florida’s 29 total double-doubles this season have surpassed the 2006-07 team (27) for most on record at UF. Condon (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Chinyelu (15 points, 17 rebounds) both posted a double-double for the second straight game, which marked Florida’s eighth contest this season with multiple double-doubles.
* Florida’s +14.7 rebounding margin, 16.4 offensive rebounds and 46.0 rebounds per game all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (42.9%) and second-chance points per game (16.7). UF also ranks fifth nationally with a .446 2-point fi eld goal percentage defense.
Not a member of Gators Online?
CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.
Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.
SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!