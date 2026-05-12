Florida Gators will open 2026-27 season against Miami in Tampa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Another non-conference matchup has been scheduled for the Florida Gators. And this time, it’s the first game of the 2026-27 season.

UF will open next year against in-state rival Miami, playing the Hurricanes for the second year in a row. The 2026-27 season opener will take place in Tampa.

The news was first reported by the Associated Press.

The rematch between the Gators and Hurricanes will be part of a doubleheader with Florida State and Florida A&M. FAMU and FSU haven’t played since a brawl involving Sam Cassell in 1991.

Florida and Miami faced each other last year in Jacksonville and UF won the game 82-68. Last month, Gators coach Todd Golden hinted that the Hurricanes would be interested in a rematch next season.

“You have teams like Miami, where I think Jai [Lucas] is doing a great job,” Golden said. “He’s formulated a really good roster and he’s in a position that I kind of feel I was in at San Francisco from the standpoint of you have a really good team and you want to go play the best because it’s a win-win. So they’d want to play us and they’d have a chance to beat us. There’s a lot of teams that don’t. So we gotta find the right programs and the right teams to play that make sense for us, that provide a good competitive game and will help us prepare for SEC play.”

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