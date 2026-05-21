Florida Gators win first SEC All-Sports Trophy since 2017-18 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators, which led the league with four SEC team championships, has captured the 2025-26 USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Trophy. This marks UF’s 29th SEC Overall All-Sports title and its first since the 2017-18 season.

The Gators won the SEC in men’s basketball for the first time since 2014 and completed the women’s track and field program’s first SEC triple crown since 1996-97 with conference titles in cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.

“Competing in the Southeastern Conference means facing many of the nation’s premier programs every day. Winning the USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Trophy is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of the commitment, resilience and excellence demonstrated by Gator coaches, staff and student-athletes throughout the year,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said.

With 29 SEC Overall All-Sports trophies, Florida is the league leader by 19 titles. UF also extended its streak of winning at least one SEC title to 48 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the conference.

Texas earned the men’s crown and Tennessee won the women’s title. The final standings were determined following the conclusion of the SEC baseball and outdoor track and field championships on May 16.

Florida’s 2025-26 SEC Titles

Florida led the SEC in 2025-26 with four league team championships:

Men’s Basketball

Women’s Cross Country

Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

The UF lacrosse team also won its second consecutive Big 12 Conference title in 2026.

Eight Gators earned league conference individual honors:

Skye Blakely SEC Specialist Gymnast of the Year Kelvin Cheruiyot SEC Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Year Rueben Chinyelu SEC Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year Kaitlyn Davies Big 12 Lacrosse Midfielder of the Year Clark Hamilton Big 12 Lacrosse Attacker of the Year Aidan King SEC Pitcher of the Year Urban Klavzar SEC Men’s Basketball Sixth Man of the Year Josh Liendo SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Year

USA Today Network SEC All-Sports Award

Points are awarded based on the number of competing teams in a sport (e.g. – 16 teams compete in SEC baseball, giving the winner 16 points, second gets 15, etc. Four teams compete in equestrian, awarding four points to the winner). A program’s points total is divided by the total number of teams competing in the sports the school fields and that quotient ranks the teams in the final USA Today Network SEC All-Sports standings. The sports of cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field are combined. A program’s outdoor track finish makes up half, while the remaining two quarters are based on the cross country and indoor finishes.

USA Today Network Southeastern Conference All-Sports formula

Total points for school’s finish in each SEC sport it competes in / Total number of teams competing in sports a school fields = Quotient ranked for program finish

(e.g. – Florida women’s total of 133 participating teams derived by adding 16 (WBB) + 16 (GLF) + 9 (GYM), 16 (SOC), 15 (SB), 13 (S&D) + 16 (TEN) + 16 (T&F) + 16 = 133)

2025-26 USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Standings

Place School Points Total # of Part. teams Quotient 1 Florida 171.50 237.75 0.7213 2 Texas 167.75 232.75 0.7207 3 Texas A&M 161.00 232.75 0.6917 4 Georgia 160.50 241.75 0.6639 5 Tennessee 147.00 232.75 0.6316 6 Oklahoma 134.88 217.75 0.6194 7 Alabama 138.25 241.75 0.5719 8 Vanderbilt 92.75 191.50 0.4843 9 LSU 114.00 237.75 0.4795 10 Auburn 113.25 241.75 0.4685 11 Mississippi 94.88 204.75 0.4634 12 Arkansas 101.75 226.75 0.4487 13 South Carolina 96.25 229.25 0.4198 14 Mississippi State 83.50 201.25 0.4149 15 Kentucky 91.00 237.75 0.3828 16 Missouri 70.00 222.75 0.3143

Men

Place School Points Total # of Part. teams Quotient 1 Texas 80.75 104.75 0.7709 2 Georgia 78.00 104.75 0.7446 3 Florida 76.50 104.75 0.7303 Texas A&M 76.50 104.75 0.7303 5 Alabama 69.25 104.75 0.6611 6 Mississippi 54.75 93.75 0.5840 7 Oklahoma 51.00 93.75 0.5440 8 Arkansas 50.00 93.75 0.5333 9 Auburn 51.75 104.75 0.4940 10 Tennessee 51.00 104.75 0.4869 11 Mississippi State 43.25 90.25 0.4792 12 Vanderbilt 36.25 82.50 0.4394 13 LSU 38.50 104.75 0.3675 14 Kentucky 32.50 104.75 0.3103 15 Missouri 26.50 89.75 0.2953 16 South Carolina 29.75 101.25 0.2938

Women