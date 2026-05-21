Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Florida Gators win first SEC All-Sports Trophy since 2017-18 season

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi3 hours agoZachAbolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators, which led the league with four SEC team championships, has captured the 2025-26 USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Trophy. This marks UF’s 29th SEC Overall All-Sports title and its first since the 2017-18 season.

The Gators won the SEC in men’s basketball for the first time since 2014 and completed the women’s track and field program’s first SEC triple crown since 1996-97 with conference titles in cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.

“Competing in the Southeastern Conference means facing many of the nation’s premier programs every day. Winning the USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Trophy is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of the commitment, resilience and excellence demonstrated by Gator coaches, staff and student-athletes throughout the year,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said.

With 29 SEC Overall All-Sports trophies, Florida is the league leader by 19 titles. UF also extended its streak of winning at least one SEC title to 48 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the conference.

Texas earned the men’s crown and Tennessee won the women’s title. The final standings were determined following the conclusion of the SEC baseball and outdoor track and field championships on May 16.

Florida’s 2025-26 SEC Titles

Florida led the SEC in 2025-26 with four league team championships:

  • Men’s Basketball
  • Women’s Cross Country
  • Women’s Indoor Track & Field
  • Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

The UF lacrosse team also won its second consecutive Big 12 Conference title in 2026.

Eight Gators earned league conference individual honors:

Skye BlakelySEC Specialist Gymnast of the Year
Kelvin CheruiyotSEC Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Year
Rueben ChinyeluSEC Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Kaitlyn DaviesBig 12 Lacrosse Midfielder of the Year
Clark HamiltonBig 12 Lacrosse Attacker of the Year
Aidan KingSEC Pitcher of the Year
Urban KlavzarSEC Men’s Basketball Sixth Man of the Year
Josh LiendoSEC Men’s Swimmer of the Year

USA Today Network SEC All-Sports Award

Points are awarded based on the number of competing teams in a sport (e.g. – 16 teams compete in SEC baseball, giving the winner 16 points, second gets 15, etc. Four teams compete in equestrian, awarding four points to the winner). A program’s points total is divided by the total number of teams competing in the sports the school fields and that quotient ranks the teams in the final USA Today Network SEC All-Sports standings. The sports of cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field are combined. A program’s outdoor track finish makes up half, while the remaining two quarters are based on the cross country and indoor finishes.

USA Today Network Southeastern Conference All-Sports formula

Total points for school’s finish in each SEC sport it competes in / Total number of teams competing in sports a school fields = Quotient ranked for program finish

(e.g. – Florida women’s total of 133 participating teams derived by adding 16 (WBB) + 16 (GLF) + 9 (GYM), 16 (SOC), 15 (SB), 13 (S&D) + 16 (TEN) + 16 (T&F) + 16 = 133)

2025-26 USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Standings

PlaceSchoolPointsTotal # of Part. teamsQuotient
1Florida171.50237.750.7213
2Texas167.75232.750.7207
3Texas A&M161.00232.750.6917
4Georgia160.50241.750.6639
5Tennessee147.00232.750.6316
6Oklahoma134.88217.750.6194
7Alabama138.25241.750.5719
8Vanderbilt92.75191.500.4843
9LSU114.00237.750.4795
10Auburn113.25241.750.4685
11Mississippi94.88204.750.4634
12Arkansas101.75226.750.4487
13South Carolina96.25229.250.4198
14Mississippi State83.50201.250.4149
15Kentucky91.00237.750.3828
16Missouri70.00222.750.3143

Men

PlaceSchoolPointsTotal # of Part. teamsQuotient
1Texas80.75104.750.7709
2Georgia78.00104.750.7446
3Florida76.50104.750.7303
Texas A&M76.50104.750.7303
5Alabama69.25104.750.6611
6Mississippi54.7593.750.5840
7Oklahoma51.0093.750.5440
8Arkansas50.0093.750.5333
9Auburn51.75104.750.4940
10Tennessee51.00104.750.4869
11Mississippi State43.2590.250.4792
12Vanderbilt36.2582.500.4394
13LSU38.50104.750.3675
14Kentucky32.50104.750.3103
15Missouri26.5089.750.2953
16South Carolina29.75101.250.2938

Women

PlaceSchoolPointsTotal # of Part. teamsQuotient
1Tennessee96.00128.000.7500
2Florida95.00133.000.7143
3Texas87.00128.000.6797
4Oklahoma83.88124.000.6764
5Texas A&M84.50128.000.6602
6Georgia82.50137.000.6022
7LSU75.50133.000.5677
8South Carolina66.50128.000.5195
9Vanderbilt56.50109.000.5183
10Alabama69.00137.000.5036
11Auburn61.50137.000.4489
12Kentucky58.50133.000.4398
13Arkansas51.75133.000.3891
14Mississippi State40.25111.000.3626
15Mississippi40.13111.000.3615
16Missouri43.50133.000.3271