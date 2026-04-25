Florida's George Gumbs Jr. taken in fifth round of 2026 NFL Draft

Florida Gators EDGE George Gumbs Jr. was selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Indianapolis Colts picked him No. 156 overall.

Gumbs spent two years with the Gators, cracking the starting lineup in 2024 before becoming a full-time starter last year. He was one of UF’s top 10 highest-graded players on defense in 2025.

Gumbs started nine games and finished with 31 tackles, 6.5 TFL, four quarterback hurries, 2.5 sacks, a team-high two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He had surgery on his right meniscus in November.

Gumbs played all 13 games in 2024 and made three starts, logging 35 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks and two pass breakups. He spent three years at Northern Illinois, joining the program as a walk-on and redshirting in 2021.

Gumbs started his career as a tight end and made four catches for 44 yards in 2022. He switched to defense the following year, starting the last seven games at end with 32 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

NFL Combine results

Prospect grade: 5.99

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.67 seconds

Vertical jump: 41’’

Broad jump: 10’ 1’’

Measurables: 6’ 4 3/8’’, 245 pounds

Arm: 33 5/8″

Hand: 9″

George Gumbs Jr. draft analysis

“Late bloomer with work to do to convert potential into production. Gumbs’ attitude and work ethic have propelled him through multiple position changes (WR/TE/Edge) and a successful leap from Northern Illinois to Florida. Everything he does as a run defender and pass rusher should improve with additional technique work. He’s tough and competitive versus the run, but the ceiling might be average. As a rusher, he’s collected a catalog of openers and counters but is still working on their setup and execution to get to quarterbacks. He has an eventual-starter ceiling with an average-backup floor, but his traits and mentality make him worthy of a Day 3 pick.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

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