Florida guard Xaivian Lee invited to 2026 NBA G League Combine
Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee will participate in the NBA G League Combine next week. It was announced Friday that he is one of 44 prospects for this year’s event. If Lee stands out, he could join Rueben Chinyelu at the NBA Draft Combine.
The 2026 AWS NBA G League Combine will take place May 8–10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. A select number of players from the draft-eligible group will earn invitations, based on their performance, to the AWS NBA Draft Combine 2026 later this month.
The three-day event provides NBA Draft prospects with the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office personnel. Participants will take part in five-on-five games as well as strength and agility drills.
After a record-setting career at Princeton, Lee transferred to Florida last offseason and started all 35 games for the Gators’ 2025-26 SEC championship team. He averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals, including four 20-point performances.
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A pair of Florida players have been invited to the NBA G League Combine in each of the last two years. UF guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin competed in the camp in 2024, while guard Will Richard and center Rueben Chinyelu participated last year.
The list of invited players is below.
2026 NBA G League Combine
|Player
|College/Pro Team
|Michael Ajayi
|Butler
|DJ Armstrong Jr.
|UMBC
|Donovan Atwell
|Texas Tech
|Nate Bittle
|Oregon
|Rafael Castro
|George Washington
|Zach Cleveland
|Liberty
|Jacob Cofie
|USC
|M.J. Collins Jr.
|Utah State
|Quadir Copeland
|NC State
|Melvin Council Jr.
|Kansas
|Tucker DeVries
|Indiana
|Tre Donaldson
|Miami (FL)
|Reynan dos Santos
|Mexico City Capitanes (NBA G League)
|Malique Ewin
|Arkansas
|Jamal Fuller
|Long Island University
|Jaden Henley
|Grand Canyon
|Bryce Hopkins
|St. John’s
|Graham Ike
|Gonzaga
|Kasen Jennings
|Appalachian State
|Trey Kaufman-Renn
|Purdue
|Keba Keita
|BYU
|Kobe Knox
|South Carolina
|Xaivian Lee
|Florida
|Malique Lewis
|SE Melbourne Phoenix (Australia)
|Tamin Lipsey
|Iowa State
|Fletcher Loyer
|Purdue
|Aidan Mahaney
|UC Santa Barbara
|Robert McCray V
|Florida State
|Kevin Miller
|SMU
|Mark Mitchell Jr.
|Missouri
|Paulius Murauskas
|Saint Mary’s
|Aaron Nkrumah
|Tennessee State
|Jaron Pierre Jr.
|SMU
|Malik Reneau
|Miami (FL)
|Kowacie Reeves Jr.
|Georgia Tech
|Jaylin Sellers
|Providence
|Markhi Strickland
|North Dakota State
|Aiden Tobiason
|Temple
|Seth Trimble
|UNC
|Cade Tyson
|Minnesota
|Ernest Udeh Jr.
|Miami (FL)
|Lamar Wilkerson
|Indiana
|Darrion Williams
|NC State
|Noam Yaacov
|Telenet BC Oostende (Belgium)
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