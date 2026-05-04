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Florida guard Xaivian Lee invited to 2026 NBA G League Combine

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi3 hours agoZachAbolverdi

Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee will participate in the NBA G League Combine next week. It was announced Friday that he is one of 44 prospects for this year’s event. If Lee stands out, he could join Rueben Chinyelu at the NBA Draft Combine.

The 2026 AWS NBA G League Combine will take place May 8–10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. A select number of players from the draft-eligible group will earn invitations, based on their performance, to the AWS NBA Draft Combine 2026 later this month.

The three-day event provides NBA Draft prospects with the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office personnel. Participants will take part in five-on-five games as well as strength and agility drills.

After a record-setting career at Princeton, Lee transferred to Florida last offseason and started all 35 games for the Gators’ 2025-26 SEC championship team. He averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals, including four 20-point performances.

A pair of Florida players have been invited to the NBA G League Combine in each of the last two years. UF guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin competed in the camp in 2024, while guard Will Richard and center Rueben Chinyelu participated last year.

The list of invited players is below.

2026 NBA G League Combine

PlayerCollege/Pro Team
Michael AjayiButler
DJ Armstrong Jr.UMBC
Donovan AtwellTexas Tech
Nate BittleOregon
Rafael CastroGeorge Washington
Zach ClevelandLiberty
Jacob CofieUSC
M.J. Collins Jr.Utah State
Quadir CopelandNC State
Melvin Council Jr.Kansas
Tucker DeVriesIndiana
Tre DonaldsonMiami (FL)
Reynan dos SantosMexico City Capitanes (NBA G League)
Malique EwinArkansas
Jamal FullerLong Island University
Jaden HenleyGrand Canyon
Bryce HopkinsSt. John’s
Graham IkeGonzaga
Kasen JenningsAppalachian State
Trey Kaufman-RennPurdue
Keba KeitaBYU
Kobe KnoxSouth Carolina
Xaivian LeeFlorida
Malique LewisSE Melbourne Phoenix (Australia)
Tamin LipseyIowa State
Fletcher LoyerPurdue
Aidan MahaneyUC Santa Barbara
Robert McCray VFlorida State
Kevin MillerSMU
Mark Mitchell Jr.Missouri
Paulius MurauskasSaint Mary’s
Aaron NkrumahTennessee State
Jaron Pierre Jr.SMU
Malik ReneauMiami (FL)
Kowacie Reeves Jr.Georgia Tech
Jaylin SellersProvidence
Markhi StricklandNorth Dakota State
Aiden TobiasonTemple
Seth TrimbleUNC
Cade TysonMinnesota
Ernest Udeh Jr.Miami (FL)
Lamar WilkersonIndiana
Darrion WilliamsNC State
Noam YaacovTelenet BC Oostende (Belgium)

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