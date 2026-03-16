Florida included in rankings of the best CFB/CBB coaching duos

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If you’re ranking the top college football and college basketball coaching duos of all-time — who were at their respective programs at the same time — it’s hard to put any pair ahead of Florida’s Billy Donovan and Urban Meyer. UF is the only school has won national championships in both football and men’s basketball in the same academic year, Donovan (2006-07) and Meyer (2006, 2008) won two titles apiece in a three-year span.

But who are the best CFB/CBB coaching duos in the game right now? BetMGM released its top eight tandems on Monday and the Gators made the cut. Florida’s Todd Golden and Jon Sumrall were ranked last on the list at No. 8.

Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer and Nate Oats were No. 1, followed by Houston’s Willie Fritz and Kelvin Sampson and Josh Heupel and Rick Barnes from Tennessee. Oregon, Louisville, Virgina and Miami round out BetMGM’s top eight.

Florida is the only school with a coach in either sport that has won a national championship in Golden, who is the fourth highest-paid coach in college hoops. However, Sumrall has yet to coach UF. Are the Gators ranked too low?

Join the discussion at SWAMP TALK.

Who would you add/subtract from the list? pic.twitter.com/bS9jeY32Uu — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 16, 2026

Golden recruited Sumrall to UF

Golden and Sumrall connected during Florida’s coaching search and hit it off over the phone. Sumrall’s first stop on UF’s campus was at the Hugh Hathcock Basketball Complex to meet with Golden before his introductory press conference.

“As we went through this process of making a decision of what we were going to do next with our future, I had the privilege of spending some time on the phone and visiting with Todd Golden. His wife Megan kind of helped recruit Ginny a little bit, too,” Sumrall said.

“That was one of the other questions the kids had is, ‘When can we watch Gator basketball?’ And I said, ‘Soon.’ … But Todd and Megan have been great. I can’t wait to meet the others and partner with them and help bring championships to Gainesville.”

RELATED: Todd Golden on Jon Sumrall: ‘He’s already off to a great start here’

Golden spoke highly Sumrall during his first week on the job, praising his two coordinator hires and American Conference title win to reach the College Football Playoff. This offseason, Sumrall retained over 40 scholarship players on Florida’s roster.

Sumrall signed a total of 30 transfers and inked the No. 9 transfer class, according to the On3 Industry rankings. The Gators also added 20 players from the high school ranks in Sumrall’s first recruiting class, which finished No. 13 in the Rivals Industry rankings.

“As I’ve said before, he’s the type of guy that we need. He has great energy. He’s really happy to be here. He thinks this is a great place where you can win championships,” Golden said of Sumrall.

“I see a lot of similarities into his mentality when he got the opportunity as mine. He was much more accomplished than I was when I got this opportunity. But I think he will take advantage of it in a similar way.”