Florida infielder Ethan Surowiec announces his return to Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Wiec is relit. Florida Gators infielder Ethan Surowiec officially announced his return to UF on Sunday after the 2026 MLB Draft concluded.

Surowiec had already re-signed with Florida Victorious but competed in the MLB Draft Combine and was ranked the No. 249 draft prospect by MLB.com (scouting report below).

Surowiec was still in the draft this weekend and eligible as a true sophomore due to his age, but he and his camp were looking for a higher number than they were being offered.

Surowiec was projected to get drafted at the end of the eight round and those picks carry a slot value in the range of $220,000. UF finished with six selections in the 2026 MLB Draft.

PSA: relit the Wiec 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/AKaNrBkrZF — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) July 13, 2026

The lone Gator to start all 62 games

After just 16 at-bats as a freshman at Ole Miss, he earned Northwoods League MVP honors last summer with a 1.255 OPS, 17 homers and 15 steals for Duluth before transferring to Florida.

Surowiec started in the middle of the Gators’ lineup and was arguably the best hitter on the team during SEC play. He finished the year tied with a team-high batting average of .317.

Surowiec also paced UF in hits (78), RBI (63), total bases (130) and at bats (246). He slashed .317/.409/.528 with a .937 OPS and 12 homers, one triple, 14 doubles, 53 runs and 37 walks.

Surowiec, who is one of Florida’s five returning starters, was the lone Gator to play in and start all 62 games last season. He started 34 games at third base and 28 contests at first base.

Ethan Surowiec scouting report

MLB.com: “A strong and compact right-handed hitter, Surowiec’s future is all about his bat. The good news is he showed it off fairly consistently all year in what was ostensibly his true freshman year of college ball after rarely playing for the Rebels. There is some swing-and-miss in his game, but it’s not without some feel to hit. There is easily plus raw power, with the ability to get to it in games, especially to the opposite field. He slashed .339/.414/.556 in conference play, providing more confidence there’s offensive upside at the next level.

“While Surowiec isn’t a runner, he’s more athletic than you might think. That, and a strong arm, could give him a chance to play third, at least at the start of his career. Many scouts think he’ll eventually have to slide over to first, where the 6-foot-1 right-right profile isn’t as attractive, but it will be his ability to do damage in the box that could get him drafted on Day 2.”