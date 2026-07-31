Florida is 12th most valuable college program: The Athletic

According to The Athletic’s Matt Baker, the Florida Gators are among the most valuable college football programs in the country.

Using the premise “How much would it take to buy an NCAA football team on the open market?” Baker estimated the valuations of FBS programs. He noted, “We used actual transactions in professional leagues to compare a team’s sale price with its average revenue” and said “In addition to using financial numbers reported by the schools themselves, we also considered factors such as brand power, demographics and conference realignment to settle on our valuation.”

After the numbers were crunched, the Florida Gators came in at No. 12.

Here is what Baker wrote:

12. Florida: $1.16 billion

Last year: No. 12, $1.08 billion

The Florida Gators routinely rank among the nation’s top 20 in finances despite 15 years of (mostly) mediocre results and an antiquated stadium. We’ll see what new coach Jon Sumrall can do on Saturdays, but Florida is fixing the latter issue through what’s believed to be the most expensive stadium renovation in college football history ($1.45 billion).

Who is No. 1? That would be the Texas Longhorns, who Baker estimates are twice as valuable as the Florida program. UT has an estimated valuation of $2.46 billion.

Wrote Baker: “The Longhorns, somewhat surprisingly, didn’t report the most football revenue in the 2024-25 fiscal year (we’ll come back to that a couple spots later). But Texas’ three-year average ($190 million) is No. 1 in the country and enough to stay No. 1 on our list. Our valuation puts Texas on par with the 2020 sale of the New York Mets ($2.4 billion, not adjusted for inflation).

The Longhorns have elite resources, an ideal location and a spot in a premier conference. The only thing missing is a recent national championship, although Arch Manning’s team should be in the conversation this year. Then again, we thought the same thing last season”

The complete top 12 looked like this (other notables included)

1. Texas, $2.46 billion

2. Ohio State, $2.3 billion

3. Notre Dame, $2.1 billion

4. Michigan, $2 billion

5. Georgia, $1.95 billion

6. Alabama, $1.8 billion

t7. Oklahoma, $1.6 billion

t7. USC, $1.6 billion

9. Tennessee, $1.57 billion

10. Penn State, $1.4 billion

11. LSU, $1.32 billion

12. Florida, $1.16 billion

18. Miami, $950 million

20. FSU, $819 million

The Athletic used this methodology to produce the above numbers.

For public schools, most revenue figures were three-year averages from programs’ NCAA financial reports, which were compiled through public records requests and schools’ websites. We also looked at figures those schools submitted to the U.S. Department of Education. We averaged both groups of data if they were significantly different.

For private schools, we used the data those institutions provided to the Department of Education.

For SEC and Big Ten teams, we set the multiplier range as 5-13x a program’s revenue. The Big 12 and ACC have lower floors, less visibility and more uncertainty, so their multipliers were in the 4-10x range.

For simplicity’s sake, we generally excluded other assets (such as real estate value) and debt (such as stadium financing).