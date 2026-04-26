Florida's J.Michael Sturdivant lands with NFL team as undrafted free agent

Florida Gators wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant has signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. The news was reported by multiple outlets.

Sturdivant spent one season with UF and started all 12 games in 2025. He finished the year with 27 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns.

Sturdivant, an East-West Shrine Bowl 100 Participant, was the highest-ranked transfer in the Gators’ 2025 class at No. 116 nationally in the On3 Industry rankings.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Sturdivant made 123 career catches for 1,667 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons at UCLA and Cal. His best year was as a true freshman.

Sturdivant had 65 receptions for 755 yards and seven touchdowns at Cal in 2022. He then transferred to UCLA, where he caught 36 passes for 597 yards and four TDs in 2023 and 22 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

NFL Combine results

Prospect grade: 6.10

40-yard dash: 4.4 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.54 seconds

Vertical jump: 39’’

Broad jump: 10’ 11’’

Measurables: 6’ 2 7/8’’, 207 pounds

Arm: 32 7/8″

Hand: 9 1/2″

J.Michael Sturdivant draft analysis

“Sturdivant is a traits-based wideout whose production over the last two seasons doesn’t match the potential he shows on tape. His combination of foot agility, vertical speed and ball skills should allow him to run routes as an “X” or “Z” receiver. His routes could use better attention to detail to help increase his elusiveness at break points and free up his catch space. He’s very tough over the middle and will not shrink from combat catches. He can accelerate quickly to add run-after-catch on short throws. His run blocking is adequate but needs more strain. Sturdivant’s ingredients make him a worthy middle-round investment, as his best football could be ahead of him.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

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