Florida OL Jake Slaughter selected in second round of 2026 NFL Draft

Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter was selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday. The Los Angeles Chargers picked him No. 63 overall.

Slaughter was a three-year starter at center and earned first-team All-American honors in 2024 from the Associated Press, among other accolades throughout his career.

Slaughter made one appearance and redshirted as a true freshman before playing 13 games in 2022 as a reserve. He then made eight starts at center in 12 games played in 2023.

Slaughter had a breakout season as a redshirt junior, starting all 13 games and ranking fifth nationally among centers with a PFF grade of 81.1. He played a team-high 800 snaps.

In addition to the Associated Press, Slaughter was named a first-team All-American by ESPN and PFF and received first-team All-SEC honors. He decided to return as a redshirt senior.

Slaughter started all 12 games last year, earning first-team All-SEC honors for the second year in a row and second-team All-American honors from the AP, The Athletic and USA Today.

Slaughter finished with a team-high PFF pass block grade of 87.1 and was also a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top center.

NFL Combine results

Prospect grade: 5.93

40-yard dash: 5.1 seconds

10-yard dash: 1.74 seconds

Vertical jump: 32.5’’

Broad jump: 9’ 2’’

Measurables: 6’ 4 7/8’’, 303 pounds

Arm: 32 3/8″

Hand: 10″

Jake Slaughter draft analysis

“Two-year team captain and three-year starter with plenty of game experience against high-end talent. Slaughter lacks desired build/mass but plays with adequate play strength and solid technique. He’s consistent at finding and sustaining his outside zone blocks. He works to neutralize opponents on downhill blocks but is unlikely to move pro bodies around. He has the feet for gap control in pass pro but will struggle some against pure bull rushers. What he lacks in traits he makes up for with awareness and football IQ, which gives him a chance to become an NFL backup.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

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