Florida lands another top 30 transfer in RHP Maddox McDougall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators have landed their second player from the portal and it’s another top 30 transfer. Jacksonville State right-handed pitcher Maddox McDougall committed to UF on Tuesday during his official visit.

The 6-foot, 180-pound McDougall is ranked the nation’s No. 28 player in the Baseball America transfer rankings. He’s the first arm Florida has added from the portal this offseason and has two years of eligibility remaining.

McDougall is expected to be one of UF’s top relievers next season. He posted a 2.76 ERA this year, giving up just 15 earned runs over 49.0 innings pitched. He struck out 54 batters against 18 walks in 23 appearances, 22 of which were out of the bullpen.

Four of McDougall’s outings were versus power conference programs and two of them came against SEC opponents in Alabama and Auburn. Against SEC competition, he combined for 3.1 innings pitched with two strikeouts, seven hits, five earned runs and one walk.

Pitcher is one of the Gators’ biggest needs in the portal, specifically left-handed arms. Liam Peterson, Russell Sandefer and Luke McNeillie are all top 200 prospects for the MLB Draft and expected to turn pro instead of returning for their senior seasons.

Florida loses seniors Billy Barlow, Ernesto Lugo-Canchola and Ricky Reeth, while five players at the position have transferred out. UF returns SEC Pitcher of the Year Aidan King along with Jackson Barbari, Caden McDonald, Joshua Whritenour and others.

Florida’s other addition from the portal is FGCU catcher Jon Embury, the nation’s No. 20 transfer in the latest Baseball America rankings. Embury won Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year and was one of five finalists for the Buster Posey Award.

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