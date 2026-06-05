Florida lands commitment from priority target Cahron Wheeler

The Florida Gators’ summer recruiting heater isn’t slowing down. Of the targets left on the board in the 2027 class, Baltimore (Md.) St. Paul’s School 4-star defensive line/edge Cahron Wheeler was one of UF’s top targets. The Gators have been a constant on Wheeler’s list throughout the year, and closed on him this weekend to land his commitment during his official visit.

Florida’s staff never let up

Cahron Wheeler was one of the first prospects the new Florida staff offered once they turned the page to the 2027 class. Since pulling the trigger, he felt like a priority for the entire staff. Defensive coordinator Brad White started things off, but defensive line coach Gerald Chatman eventually stepped in to assist. Head coach Jon Sumrall was another consistent contact in Gainesville for the priority target.

However, as the year progressed, Cahron Wheeler had the entire defensive staff courting him.

“Florida is recruiting me very hard,” Cahron Wheeler told Gators Online. “Really, it’s all of the defensive coaches that I’m talking with. Coach Chatman is always telling me to keep working hard. The rest of the staff are just telling me how badly they want me, and how much they feel like I’d fit perfectly in the defense.”

Wheeler was UF’s top target at defensive end. Furthermore, the staff loves how they can move him around the defensive front.

“Coach White said that I would be more of a five-technique, or I could maybe play at the three-tech or a stand-up guy. He said he loves how versatile I am and how I can do different things.”

Cahron Wheeler is comitment No. 20 for the Florida Gators

With the addition of 4-star defensive lineman Cahron Wheeler, UF now sits with 20 commitments in the 2027 class.

Wheeler joins Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, Port Charlotte (Fla.) 4-star wide receiver Elias Pearl, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Anna (Texas) 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamuary Fountain, Swainsboro (Ga.) 4-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith, Lithonia (Ga.) 4-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian 4-star running back Andrew Beard, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings, Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton 4-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes, Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 3-star tight end Tommy Douglas, Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior 3-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks 3-star safety Kailib Dillard, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 3-star defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick, and District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara 3-star defensive lineman Cain Van Norden in the class.

Cahron Wheeler is the No. 128 overall prospect and No. 14 edge in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.