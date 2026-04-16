Florida lands commitment from TE Tommy Douglas

The Florida Gators’ recruiting momentum isn’t slowing down. Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 3-star tight end Tommy Douglas is the latest addition to UF’s 2027 class. According to Rivals Hayes Fawcett, Douglas chose Florida over finalists Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Penn State.

Florida began trending for Douglas last month

With Tommy Douglas’ comitment to the Gators, it gives the Orange and Blue a pair of tight end commits in the 2027 class. Douglas joins 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger in UF’s class. Once Ballinger pulled the trigger in February, UF’s focus narrowed to Douglas and 4-star tight end Titus Hawk. Once spring ball started in Gainesville, the Gators hosted Tommy Douglas on campus for a three-day visit. Coming out of that trip, confidence inside Florida’s football facility began to rise.

The 6-foot-4 1/2, 235-pounder has kept a low profile with his recruiting process. However, after letting his first visit to Florida’s campus settle, Tommy Douglas felt there was no need to wait around and pulled the trigger.

A tie that helped Florida along the way in this recruitment is that Tommy is the son of Joe Douglas. The elder Douglas is currently the senior personnel director for the Philadelphia Eagles. His father worked with UF general manager Dave Caldwell in Philadelphia. That connection helped the Gators get their foot in the door. From there, tight ends coach Evan McKissack took over and eventually closed this recruitment for the Gators in the spring. With the addition of Tommy Douglas, McKissack and the Gators have put a bow on their need at tight end before official visit season started.

Tommy Douglas is comitment No. 7 for the Florida Gators

With the addition of 3-star TE Tommy Douglas, UF now sits with seven commitments in the 2027 class. Douglas joins Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamuary Fountain, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent and Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger on the commitment list.

This past season, Tommy Douglas caught 33 passes for 640 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Douglas is the No. 453 overall prospect and No. 28 tight end in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 10 player in New Jersey.