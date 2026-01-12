Florida lands UCF LB transfer TJ Bullard

The Florida Gators have been on a run of transfer commitments recently. That momentum isn’t slowing down, as UCF linebacker transfer TJ Bullard became the latest to jump on board. This newest transfer comitment is the son of WWE star Titus O’Neil, who played defensive end (44 game appearances) at Florida (1997-2000) as Thaddeus Bullard for Gator coach Steve Spurrier. The younger Bullard will have one year left to play at his new stop.

Added depth the the linebacker room

The Florida Gators coaching staff had already done a good job of keeping numbers solid at linebacker before the addition of TJ Bullard. Jon Sumrall and his staff already re-signed the likes of Myles Graham, Aaron Chiles, and Jaden Robinson, who all played consistently in the 2025 season. The Gators also have young linebackers Myles Johnson and Ty Jackson in future years. Bullard will arrive at Florida with 4 tackles (1 TFL) in his career, and played in Orlando primarily on special teams. However, he’s another body in that room, who also has legacy ties.

TJ Bullard is transfer commitment No. 21 for UF

With the commitment of UCF LB transfer TJ Bullard, the Florida Gators now sit with 21 additions from the Transfer Portal. Along with Bullard, UF’s portal class is made up of Auburn wide receiver transfer Eric Singleton, Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end transfer Lacota Dippre, Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Bailey Stockton, Baylor defensive line transfer DK Kalu, Cincinnati running back transfer Evan Pryor, Penn State offensive line transfer TJ Shanahan, Jacksonville State DL transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Wake Forest wide receiver transfer Micah Mays, Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Aaron Philo, Kentucky safety transfer Cam Dooley, Penn State offensive line transfer Eagan Boyer, ECU running back transfer London Montgomery, Stanford offensive tackle transfer Emeka Ugori, Georgia Tech offensive line transfer Harrison Moore, Georgia Tech tight end transfer Luke Harpring, Tulane punter transfer Alec Clark, Louisiana longsnapper transfer Carter Milliron, Southwest Oklahoma punter Miller Fealy, and Tulane kicker transfer Patrick Durkin.

