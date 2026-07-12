Florida OF Blake Cyr selected in Round 18 of MLB 2026 Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators outfielder Blake Cyr was selected in the 18th round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday. The New York Yankees picked him No. 548 overall.

Cyr is Baseball America’s 60th-ranked senior on the draft radar following a strong 2026 season in which he started 56 games, 49 in left field and seven in right field. He set career highs as a senior in batting average (.316), hits (68), doubles (15) and runs (53) while swatting 14 homers in 215 at bats.

Cyr batted .254/.358/.429 for a .787 OPS across 205 at bats in 2025, totaling nine homers, nine doubles, 45 runs scored, 34 RBI, 26 walks and eight steals. He played two seasons with the Gators after spending his first two years at Miami.

Cyr is the sixth selection for the Gators in this year’s draft. He joins first-round pick Liam Peterson, who was drafted No. 19 overall by the Cleveland Guardians, third-round pick Kyle Jones, fourth-round pick Russell Sandefer and fifth-round picks Luke McNeillie and Hayden Yost.

Florida has produced six-plus draft picks in four of the last six drafts, including three of the last four (2021, 2023, 2025, 2026), and at least six draftees in 14 of the last 18 years since 2009. Cyr represents the 237th individual draft choice in UF history and the 122nd under Kevin O’Sullivan.

Florida’s draft picks under Kevin O’Sullivan (122)

2026: RHP Liam Peterson – Round 1, Pick 19 (Cleveland Guardians)

2026: OF Kyle Jones – Round 3, Pick 102 (Milwaukee Brewers)

2026: RHP Russell Sandefer – Round 4, Pick 132 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2026: RHP Luke McNeillie – Round 5, Pick 152 (New York Mets)

2026: OF Hayden Yost – Round 5, Pick 162 (Seattle Mariners)

2026: OF Blake Cyr – Round 6, Pick 548 (New York Yankees)

2025: SS Colby Shelton – Round 6, Pick 166 (Chicago White Sox)

2025: RHP Jake Clemente – Round 7 – Pick 198 (Miami Marlins)

2025: LHP Pierce Coppola – Round 7 – Pick 211 (Chicago Cubs)

2025: 3B Bobby Boser – Round 11, Pick 320 (Athletics)

2025: C Luke Heyman – Round 14, Pick 422 (Seattle Mariners)

2025: C Brody Donay – Round 17, Pick 507 (Tampa Bay Rays)

2024: 1B/LHP Jac Caglianone – Round 1, Pick 6 (Kansas City Royals)

2024: RHP Brandon Neely – Round 3, Pick 86 (Boston Red Sox)

2024: RHP Fisher Jameson – Round 10, Pick 288 (Colorado Rockies)

2024: RHP Ryan Slater – Round 18, Pick 538 (San Francisco Giants)

2024: SS Colby Shelton – Round 20, Pick 590 (Washington Nationals)

2023: INF Colby Halter – Round 17, Pick 496 (Oakland Athletics)

2023: LHP Philip Abner – Round 6, Pick 175 (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2023: SS Josh Rivera – Round 3, Pick 81 (Chicago Cubs)

2023: RHP Brandon Sproat – Round 2, Pick 56 (New York Mets)

2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep – Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves)

2023: OF Wyatt Langford – Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers)

2023: OF Wyatt Langford – Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers)

2022: OF Sterlin Thompson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

2022: LHP Hunter Barco – Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2022: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 67 (Baltimore Orioles)

2022: RHP Brandon Sproat – Round 3, Pick 90 (New York Mets)

2021: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox)

2021: RHP Tommy Mace – Round 2, Pick 69 (Cleveland Indians)

2021: C Nathan Hickey – Round 5, Pick 136 (Boston Red Sox)

2021: RHP Christian Scott – Round 5, Pick 142 (New York Mets)

2021: OF Jacob Young – Round 7, Pick 203 (Washington Nationals)

2021: RHP Jack Leftwich – Round 7, Pick 216 (Cleveland Indians)

2021: RHP Franco Aleman – Round 10, Pick 306 (Cleveland Indians)

2019: SS Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals)

2019: RHP Tyler Dyson – Round 5, Pick 153 (Washington Nationals)

2019: OF Wil Dalton – Round 8, Pick 257 (Boston Red Sox)

2019: OF Nelson Maldonado – Round 21, Pick 642 (Chicago Cubs)

2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds)

2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

2018: C JJ Schwarz – Round 8, Pick 233 (Oakland Athletics)

2018: SS Deacon Liput – Round 10, Pick 314 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2018: RHP Michael Byrne – Round 14, Pick 409 (Cincinnati Reds)

2018: OF/LHP Nick Horvath – Round 25, Pick 745 (Baltimore Orioles)

2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

2017: SS Dalton Guthrie – Round 6, Pick 173 (Philadelphia Phillies)

2017: C Mike Rivera – Round 6, Pick 192 (Cleveland Indians)

2017: C Mark Kolozsvary – Round 7, Pick 197 (Cincinnati Reds)

2017: RHP David Lee – Round 27, Pick 808 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2017: RHP Frank Rubio – Round 29, Pick 876 (San Francisco Giants)

2017: 2B Deacon Liput – Round 29, Pick 880 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2017: C JJ Schwarz – Round 38, Pick 1129 (Tampa Bay Rays)

2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

2016: RHP Logan Shore – Round 2, Pick 47 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres)

2016: 1B Pete Alonso – Round 2, Pick 64 (New York Mets)

2016: RHP Shaun Anderson – Round 3, Pick 88 (Boston Red Sox)

2016: LHP Scott Moss – Round 4, Pick 108 (Cincinnati Reds)

2016: LHP Kirby Snead – Round 10, Pick 312 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

2015: OF Harrison Bader – Round 3, Pick 100 (St. Louis Cardinals)

2015: RHP Eric Hanhold – Round 6, Pick 181 (Milwaukee Brewers)

2015: LHP Danny Young – Round 8, Pick 242 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2015: RHP Taylor Lewis – Round 9, Pick 270 (Atlanta Braves)

2015: 3B Josh Tobias – Round 10, Pick 294 (Philadelphia Phillies)

2015: LHP Bobby Poyner – Round 14, Pick 411 (Boston Red Sox)

2015: RHP Mike Vinson – Round 24, Pick 730 (Detroit Tigers)

2015: RHP Aaron Rhodes – Round 28, Pick 855 (Los Angeles Angels)

2014: C Taylor Gushue – Round 4, Pick 131 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2014: RHP Justin Shafer – Round 8, Pick 234 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2014: RHP Karsten Whitson – Round 11, Pick 344 (Boston Red Sox)

2014: 2B Casey Turgeon – Round 24, Pick 735 (St. Louis Cardinals)

2014: RHP Ryan Harris – Round 26, Pick 794 (Boston Red Sox)

2014: RHP Keenan Kish – Round 34, Pick 1025 (Cincinnati Reds)

2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

2013: LHP Daniel Gibson – Round 7, Pick 210 (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2013: OF Taylor Ratliff – Round 13, Pick 390 (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2013: RHP Johnny Magliozzi – Round 17, Pick 506 (New York Mets)

2013: SS Cody Dent – Round 22, Pick 676 (Washington Nationals)

2013: OF Jeff Driskel – Round 29, Pick 863 (Boston Red Sox)

2013: RHP Karsten Whitson – Round 37, Pick 1126 (Washington Nationals)

2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

2012: SS Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros)

2012: LHP Steven (Paco) Rodriguez – Round 2, Pick 82 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2012: RHP Austin Maddox – Round 3, Pick 118 (Boston Red Sox)

2012: OF Preston Tucker – Round 7, Pick 219 (Houston Astros)

2012: RHP Hudson Randall – Round 7, Pick 244 (Detroit Tigers)

2012: OF Daniel Pigott – Round 9, Pick 292 (Cincinnati Reds)

2012: RHP Greg Larson – Round 20, Pick 631 (Boston Red Sox)

2011: LHP Nick Maronde – Round 3, Pick 104 (Los Angeles Angels)

2011: RHP Anthony DeSclafani – Round 6, Pick 199 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2011: RHP Alex Panteliodis – Round 9, Pick 282 (New York Mets)

2011: RHP Tommy Toledo – Round 11, Pick 341 (Milwaukee Brewers)

2011: 2B Josh Adams – Round 13, Pick 403 (Florida Marlins)

2011: 1B/OF Preston Tucker – Round 16, Pick 498 (Colorado Rockies)

2011: C Ben McMahan – Round 23, Pick 701 (Milwaukee Brewers)

2011: RHP Matt Campbell – Round 24, Pick 751 (Philadelphia Phillies)

2011: RHP Greg Larson – Round 29, Pick 885 (Los Angeles Angels)

2011: OF Bryson Smith – Round 34, Pick 1045 (Cincinnati Reds)

2011: OF Tyler Thompson – Round 46, Pick 1387 (Washington Nationals)

2010: LHP Kevin Chapman – Round 4, Pick 119 (Kansas City Royals)

2010: OF Matt den Dekker – Round 5, Pick 152 (New York Mets)

2010: RHP Tommy Toledo – Round 32, Pick 975 (Minnesota Twins)

2010: C Hampton Tignor – Round 36, Pick 1104 (Los Angeles Angels)

2010: RHP Justin Poovey – Round 41, Pick 1254 (Los Angeles Angels)

2010: RHP Matt Campbell – Round 43, Pick 1297 (Cincinnati Reds)

2009: RHP Billy Bullock – Round 2, Pick 70 (Minnesota Twins)

2009: OF Avery Barnes – Round 11, Pick 331 (Colorado Rockies)

2009: LHP Tony Davis – Round 12, Pick 372 (Minnesota Twins)

2009: OF Matt den Dekker – Round 16, Pick 475 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2009: RHP Patrick Keating – Round 20, Pick 602 (Kansas City Royals)

2009: C Buddy Munroe – Round 22, Pick 672 (Minnesota Twins)

2009: LHP Stephen Locke – Round 22, Pick 681 (Los Angeles Angels)

2009: SS Mike Mooney – Round 23, Pick 686 (Baltimore Orioles)

2009: OF Riley Cooper – Round 25, Pick 754 (Texas Rangers)

2009: LHP Kevin Chapman – Round 50, Pick 1513 (Chicago White Sox)

2008: SS Cole Figueroa – Round 6, Pick 195 (San Diego Padres)

2008: OF Avery Barnes – Round 40, Pick 1201 (Washington Nationals)

2008: RHP Josh Edmondson – Round 41, Pick 1249 (Los Angeles Angels)