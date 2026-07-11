Florida OF Kyle Jones selected in Round 3 of 2026 MLB Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators outfielder Kyle Jones was selected in the third round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday. The Milwaukee Brewers picked him No. 102 overall.

Jones is the ninth-highest outfielder drafted in school history. His slot value is $770,600K.

Jones transferred to Florida from Stetson in 2025 and made four starts before being sidelined with a season-ending shoulder surgery and earning a medical hardship waiver. He returned this past season and started 56 games in center field.

Jones slashed .317/.418/.478 across 224 at bats in 2026 (second most on team). He hit a career-high six homers and led the team in batting average (tied), doubles (16), stolen bases (17) and multi-hit games (22) with 71 hits, 58 runs, 46 RBI, 33 walks and 10 hit-by-pitches.

Kyle Jones scouting report

MLB.com: “A 6-foot-3 athletic right-handed hitter, Jones had been as advertised for much of the 2026 season. He has a solid approach at the plate with good bat-to-ball skills, walking nearly as often as striking out in his college career. While he hasn’t been driving the ball, being more of a gap-to-gap guy, there is some projection in his frame, and some think he could get to power, at least to his pull side, if he can learn to get behind the ball better.

“Jones is a premium athlete but wasn’t clocking in plus run times at the start of the spring, though he was showing more effort and stealing more bags as the season unfolded. He also has the ability to play a very good center field, especially when he’s going full throttle. Some of the energy-related issues could have been him just feeling himself out following last year’s left shoulder labrum surgery.”

Highest drafted outfielders in Florida history

1. 2023: OF Wyatt Langford – Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers)

2. 2022: OF Sterlin Thompson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

3. 1998: 1B/OF/LHP Brad Wilkerson – Round 1, Pick 33 (Montreal Expos)

4. 2021: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox)

5. 2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres)

6. 2022: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 67 (Baltimore Orioles)

7. 1984: OF/LHP Scott Ruskin – Round 4, Pick 92 (Texas Rangers)

8. 2015: OF Harrison Bader – Round 3, Pick 100 (St. Louis Cardinals)

9. 2026: OF Kyle Jones – Round 3, Pick 102 (Milwaukee Brewers)

10. 2003: OF Ben Harrison – Round 4, Pick 108 (Cleveland Indians)

1970: OF/C Guy McTheeny – Round 3, Pick 51 (Milwaukee Brewers) *January regular phase*

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