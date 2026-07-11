Florida RHP Liam Peterson selected in Round 1 of 2026 MLB Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson was selected in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday. The Cleveland Guardians picked him No. 19 overall.

Peterson is the fifth-highest drafted UF pitcher in the MLB Draft. He becomes the 21st first rounder in Florida baseball history and the 15th in the Kevin O’Sullivan era.

Peterson was a three-year starter for the Gators and had 47 total starts on the mound, including 23 as the staff ace. He made the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2024.

Peterson took over as the Friday night starter in 2025 and logged an 8-4 record, 4.28 ERA and .250 batting average against. As a junior, he ranked seventh in the SEC and 25th nationally with 111 strikeouts against 36 walks in 84.1 innings pitched.

Peterson was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week on May 18 after tossing his first-career, complete game victory in his final regular season start at LSU on May 15, allowing just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 Tigers.

Liam Peterson scouting report

MLB.com: “The 6-foot-5 Peterson presents an exciting combination of now stuff and projection. His fastball sat in the mid-90s as a sophomore and he’s shown the ability to reach back for 98-99 mph, both last spring and in short looks this fall. The pitch can show good carry at times, though it can flatten out occasionally and get hit more than it should. Florida calls a lot of sliders and Peterson’s mid-80s breaker has improved into a solid out pitch, though there are some scouts who think his 12-to-6 hammer curve is a better, but not utilized, offering. His changeup has also improved with solid fade and depth.

“Peterson’s slot has returned to a higher three-quarters slot, similar to where he was in high school, that could serve him well. He can get a little over-aggressive in his mode of operation on the mound, leading to some command issues. There aren’t many college arms with better pure stuff in this class.”

Highest drafted pitchers in Florida history

T1. 1991: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 6 (Houston Astros)

T1. 2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

T3. 2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

T3. 2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

5. 2026: RHP Liam Peterson – Round 1, Pick 19 (Cleveland Guardians)

6. 2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

7. 2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep – Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves)

T8. 1992: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 27 (Colorado Rockies)

T8. 1993: RHP Marc Valdes – Round 1, Pick 27 (Florida Marlins)

10. 1989: RHP Jamie McAndrew – Round 1, Pick 28 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

11. 2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

12. 2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

13. 2018: Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

14. 2022: LHP Hunter Barco – Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

15. 2004: RHP Justin Hoyman – Round 2, Pick 47 (Cleveland Indians)

16. 2016: RHP Logan Shore – Pick 2, Round 47 (Oakland Athletics)