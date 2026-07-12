Florida RHP Luke McNeillie selected in Round 5 of 2026 MLB Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators right-handed pitcher Luke McNeillie was selected in the fifth round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday. The New York Mets picked him No. 152 overall.

His slot value is $472,500 and he’s expected to turn pro. McNeillie marks the 235th individual draft choice in program history and the 120th of the Kevin O’Sullivan era (2008-present).

McNeillie was the top high school pitcher in Georgia in 2023, but went undrafted because he was intent on playing at UF. He spent three years with the Gators, mostly as a reliever.

As a junior in 2026, McNeillie made 18 appearances with three starts and worked to a career-low 3.97 ERA with a 3-0 record and one save. He fanned 48 batters to 17 walks in 34.0 innings.

McNeillie is the fourth selection for the Gators in this year’s draft. He joins first-round pick Liam Peterson, who was drafted No. 19 overall by the Cleveland Guardians, third-round pick Kyle Jones and fourth-round pick Russell Sandefer.

Luke McNeillie scouting report

MLB.com: “He’s thrown almost entirely as a reliever, showing off premium stuff at times but not with results that have always matched it. There was hope the 6-foot-3 McNeillie would take to a starting role at some point with the Gators, but while that hasn’t come to pass, some feel he should be given a chance to do so as a pro. His stuff is louder in shorter stints out of the bullpen, starting with a fastball that’s been 96-99 mph this year as a reliever. It can have some carry when it’s at the top of the zone, and there’s some occasional, perhaps unintentional, two-seam action because his delivery pulls him open and he drops his slot, but it’s often too straight and gets hit more than it should.

“His best and most-frequently thrown pitch is his 86-88 mph slider and it flashes plus, with good downer action to it when it’s on. There is a changeup in there, but he doesn’t use it often. McNeillie’s command in and out of the zone has been spotty at Florida and that, along with a lack of extension or deception, makes it tougher to project what he might be at the next level. He can get caught between trying to be a complete pitcher and attacking with his power stuff. There will be teams interested in his arm strength, with one good at pitching development perhaps working with him on starting long-term.”

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