Florida RHP Russell Sandefer selected in Round 4 of 2026 MLB Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators right-handed pitcher Russell Sandefer was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers picked him No. 132 overall.

His slot value is $575.300K.

Sandefer is the third selection for the Gators in this year’s draft. He joins fellow RHP Liam Peterson, who was drafted No. 19 overall by the Cleveland Guardians, and third-round pick Kyle Jones.

Sandefer transferred to Florida for his junior year after stops at UCF and St. Leo. He pitched in 19 games with 12 starts, 10 of which came as a member of the Gators’ weekend rotation

Sandefer finished with a 3-2 record, 4.42 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He held opposing hitters to a .240 batting average and totaled 60 strikeouts to just 22 walks across 57.0 innings pitched.

Sandefer replaced Cooper Walls as Florida’s Sunday starter during the season. He was moved to the No. 3 role for the Ole Miss series and threw a season-high 11 strikeouts in 7.0 innings on April 3.

Russell Sandefer scouting report

MLB.com: “While not the biggest right-hander in the world at 6-foot-1, Sandefer’s stuff could give him the chance to start. He’s seen his fastball tick upwards a bit this year, now sitting over 93 mph and touching 98 mph, and he backs it up with an interesting array of secondary offerings. He can miss bats with his low-80s slider with high spin, a breaker that can be a super-wide sweeper with angle, though it’s inconsistent at times. He sells his low-80s changeup well with his arm speed and it features good fade and depth. He mixes in a cutter at times as well.

“All of Sandefer’s repertoire comes from a really whippy arm and a low slot, with movement to everything he throws, and he’s generally around the plate. His inconsistencies in conference play might have halted his helium a bit, but a team taking him in the top several rounds could send him out as a starter with the option to shorten him up for a life in the bullpen if that role doesn’t stick.”

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