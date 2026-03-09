Rueben Chinyelu wins SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Scholar-Athlete of the Year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators starting center Rueben Chinyelu received multiple postseason accolades Monday, including four awards from the league office. He won SEC Defensive Player of the Year and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Chinyelu, who is the fourth Gator to win the league’s DPOY award, earned a spot on the All-SEC team and All-Defensive team as well. He was also named the Defensive Player of the Year by the Field of 68 on Monday.
Chinyelu put on a clinic on the defensive end this season, switching onto guards, making steals, blocking shots and grabbing rebounds. He averages 1.1 blocks per game and ranks No. 2 nationally in defensive rebounding percentage.
“I’m just showing how versatile I could be defensively and doing what I’m supposed to do,” Chinyelu said of his ability to defend guards. “Whatever I need to do to make sure that my team is in a good spot. So just being able to show I can switch to guards and then play with bigs to switch with a guard, contain them. And just gotta turn to the scouting report and tendencies and try to execute. So, as a whole, just being able to impact my team in a very vital way.”
Chinyelu has also been a force on offense. He averages a double-double with 11.4 points and 11.7 rebounds, which leads the SEC and ranks second in the country. Chinyelu also has a league-high 18 double doubles, tied for No. 5 nationally.
Top 10
- 1
5-star recruit talks Gators
Florida makes impression on No. 1 overall recruit Jalen Brewster
- 2
Different energy in Gainesville
Jon Sumrall’s intensity setting a new tone at UF
- 3
Six days in the portal
Inside Jayden Woods’ journey back to the Gators
- 4
Alabama commit visits
Nash Johnson rates Florida visit a perfect '10'
- 5
NCAA Tournament projections
Joe Lunardi, others, project Florida Gators as a No. 1 seed
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“He’s raised my expectations for himself quite high,” Todd Golden said of Chinyelu. “He’s turned himself into one of the best centers in America. And, I mean, we expect a double-double (every game). The guy grabs every rebound. … The maturation and growth that he’s had, just really elevating his game over the course of his time here has been incredible. He’s a tireless worker, and he backs up what he says. He’s super unselfish.”
Florida’s SEC Defensive Player of the Year winners
2005-06 Corey Brewer (co-recipient)
2013-14 Patric Young
2022-23 Colin Castleton (USA Today)
2025-26 Rueben Chinyelu
Not a member of Gators Online?
CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.
Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.
SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!