Rueben Chinyelu wins SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Scholar-Athlete of the Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators starting center Rueben Chinyelu received multiple postseason accolades Monday, including four awards from the league office. He won SEC Defensive Player of the Year and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Chinyelu, who is the fourth Gator to win the league’s DPOY award, earned a spot on the All-SEC team and All-Defensive team as well. He was also named the Defensive Player of the Year by the Field of 68 on Monday.

Chinyelu put on a clinic on the defensive end this season, switching onto guards, making steals, blocking shots and grabbing rebounds. He averages 1.1 blocks per game and ranks No. 2 nationally in defensive rebounding percentage.

“I’m just showing how versatile I could be defensively and doing what I’m supposed to do,” Chinyelu said of his ability to defend guards. “Whatever I need to do to make sure that my team is in a good spot. So just being able to show I can switch to guards and then play with bigs to switch with a guard, contain them. And just gotta turn to the scouting report and tendencies and try to execute. So, as a whole, just being able to impact my team in a very vital way.”

Chinyelu has also been a force on offense. He averages a double-double with 11.4 points and 11.7 rebounds, which leads the SEC and ranks second in the country. Chinyelu also has a league-high 18 double doubles, tied for No. 5 nationally.

“He’s raised my expectations for himself quite high,” Todd Golden said of Chinyelu. “He’s turned himself into one of the best centers in America. And, I mean, we expect a double-double (every game). The guy grabs every rebound. … The maturation and growth that he’s had, just really elevating his game over the course of his time here has been incredible. He’s a tireless worker, and he backs up what he says. He’s super unselfish.”

Florida’s SEC Defensive Player of the Year winners

2005-06 Corey Brewer (co-recipient)

2013-14 Patric Young

2022-23 Colin Castleton (USA Today)

2025-26 Rueben Chinyelu

