Florida signee Kevin Roberts Jr. selected in Round 4 of 2026 MLB Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators outfielder signee Kevin Roberts Jr. was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday. The Baltimore Orioles picked him No. 110 overall.

His slot value is $711,800K.

Roberts is from Flowood, Miss., and attended Jackson Prep, which has produced two top draft picks in three years. Konnor Griffin went ninth overall to the Pirates in 2024.

After hitting three home runs in each of his first three years in high school, Roberts exploded with 10 homers as a senior. He batted .396 with 40 hits, 34 RBI and 46 runs.

Roberts is the highest ranked signee in Florida’s 2026 recruiting class, according to Perfect Game. MLB.com ranked him No. 136 overall in its 2026 draft prospect rankings.

Roberts competed at the MLB Draft combine along with fellow UF signees OF Brady Harris, RHP Brady Snow and LHP Colin White.

Kevin Roberts Jr. scouting report

MLB.com: “Roberts has one of the highest ceilings in the high school class. He also has one of the best bodies (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) and is one of the youngest players, not turning 18 until two weeks after the 2026 Draft. With his combination of bat speed and the strength and leverage in his huge frame, Roberts can produce tape-measure shots and high exit velocities. He has well-above-average raw power but did little damage against high-level competition on the showcase circuit last summer. He loses his timing at the plate, chases fastballs out of the zone and has to prove he can handle quality breaking pitches.

“A three-sport star who also has played forward in basketball and ran the 200-meter dash and long jumped in track, Roberts has plus speed and should be able to handle center field. The Florida recruit has been clocked at up to 94 mph on the mound, but he didn’t pitch last summer after sustaining a shoulder injury and will focus on hitting going forward. His arm now is playing more as average in center, which is more than enough for the position.”

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