Former Florida star Jac Caglianone selected to Home Run Derby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jac Caglianone is bringing his bat to MLB All-Star Week. The former Florida Gators star has been selected to Monday’s T-Mobile Home Run Derby, the league announced. This year’s event takes place at Citizen Bank Park in Philadelphia and will air live on Netflix before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

“It’s something you dream about,” Caglianone told MLB.com. “Me and my dad, the many times we hit together, we’ve always joked about it. So for it to come to fruition is pretty sick. When I received the text [from Major League Baseball] saying they were interested in me doing it, it was an immediate yes.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ll be around the best in the game. It will be sick. Sharing that with my family is probably the biggest thing. … Some of my good buddies will be there. I know they are super excited for it. Luckily, I will have somebody to coach me through it between [Witt] and Sal [Salvador Perez], I’m going to lean on them and ask some questions. It’s not about time anymore. It’s about swings. I don’t know how much of a difference that will make. I’m just super excited.”

After dominating Double-A and Triple-A during his rookie season, Caglianone made his MLB debut last June less than a year after he was drafted No. 6 overall by Kansas City. He’s catching on in 2026 and went on a heater last month. Caglianone is currently slashing .258/.322/.455 with 14 home runs after nine jacks in June, ranking among the American League leaders in June in runs scored (21, second), OPS (1.036, tied for second), home runs (nine, tied for second), total bases (66, second) and average (.309, ninth).

Jac Caglianone’s career honors

2024 First Round MLB Draft Pick (Sixth Overall, Kansas City Royals)

2024 Unanimous First Team Academic All-American

2024 Academic All-American Team Member of the Year (CSC)

2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll

2024 First Team All-American (D1B, BA, ABCA, NCBWA)

2024 John Olerud 2-Way Player of the Year

2024 John Olerud Award Finalist

2024 Dick Howser Trophy Finalist (NCBWA)

2024 District 3 Player of the Year (NCBWA)

2024 Perfect Game Two-Way Player of the Year

2024 All-SEC First Team

2024 Southeast First Team All-Region (ABCA)

2024 Stillwater Regional All-Tournament Team

2024 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Semifinalist

2024 SEC Pitcher of the Week (March 4)

2024 Perfect Game National Player of the Week (Week 3)

2024 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Watch List

2024 Preseason All-SEC First Team (1B)

2024 Preseason All-SEC Second Team (SP)

2024 Preseason Two-Way Player of the Year (PG)

2024 Preseason First Team All-American (D1B, BA, ABCA, NCBWA, PG)

2023 Italian American Baseball Foundation Future Star Award

2023 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Member

2023 ABCA National Position Player of the Year

2023 Unanimous First Team All-American (D1B, BA, ABCA, NCBWA, PG)

2023 Golden Spikes Award Finalist

2023 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Finalist

2023 NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Finalist

2023 First Team All-SEC

2023 NCBWA District 3 Player of the Year

2023 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Finalist

2023 ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Southeast Region

2023 NCAA Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team

2023 SEC Academic Honor Roll

2023 SEC Player of the Week (Feb. 27, March 27)

2022 NCAA Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team

2022 SEC All-Tournament Team

2022 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll