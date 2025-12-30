Florida TE Cameron Kossman entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida tight end Cameron Kossman is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to A&P Sports Agency. He appeared in Florida’s season opener against Long Island and played one snap.

A former 3-star prospect, Kossman was a 3-star prospect and the 138th-ranked tight end in the 2025 class. He graduated from Chesterfield (Mo.) Marquette.

Kossman, who was previously committed to Penn, arrived in Gainesville with the previous staff being intrigued by his size and frame. They liked him as a high-upside prospect at the position.

