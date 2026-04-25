Florida's Tommy Doman selected in 7th round of 2026 NFL Draft

Florida Gators punter Tommy Doman was selected in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills picked him No. 239 overall.

With Doman coming off the board, Florida is up to seven picks and has a selection in every round of the NFL Draft for the first time in school history. Doman spent one season with UF and started all 12 games in 2025. He punted 50 times and averaged 44.0 yards per attempt with a long of 71.

His 71-yard punt matched his career long from Michigan. He had 17 punts inside the 20 with the Gators with 17 fair catches and six touchbacks. Doman was named to the PFF 2025 All-SEC Team and an East-West Shrine Bowl 100 Participant. He spent four years at Michigan prior to Florida.

Doman served as the Wolverines starting punter in 2024 and 2023. He won a national title and earned third-team All-Big Ten Conference honors. Doman punted 53 times with an average of 44.3 yards per attempt in 2023 and had 49 attempts in 2024 with an average of 42.6 yards. He appeared in four games in 2022 and redshirted in 2021.

NFL Combine results

Prospect grade: 5.62

Measurables: 6’ 4 3/8’’, 214 pounds

Arm: 31″

Hand: 9 5/8″

Tommy Doman draft analysis

“Fifth-year senior with two seasons as a full-time punter at Michigan and one at Florida. Doman has good size and quality hang time on his punts, but he doesn’t definitively check boxes with his power or touch to bury opponents deep in their own territory.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

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