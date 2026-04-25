Florida's Trey Smack selected in sixth round of 2026 NFL Draft

Florida Gators kicker Trey Smack was selected in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers picked him No. 216 overall.

Smack was a three-year starter at Florida and was a two-time Lou Groza Semifinalist (2023, 2025). He set the school record of most 50-plus yard field goals made (10).

Smack connected on 18 of 22 field goal attempts in 2025, 18 of 21 attempts in 2024 and 17 of 21 attempts in 2023. His career long was a 56-yard field goal.

Smack was 5-for-6 on 50-yarders in 2025, 3-for-4 from 50 in 2024 and 2-for-3 from 50 in 2023. He was 14-for-14 on field goal attempts from 20-29 yards.

Smack earned third-team All-SEC honors in 2025 and was an East-West Shrine Bowl 100 Participant. In his college career, he was SEC Special Teams Player of the Week three times and the Lou Groza Star of the Week twice.

Smack is the seventh selection for the Gators in the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Combine results

Prospect grade: 5.92

Measurables: 6’ 1 1/4’’, 188 pounds

Arm: 30″

Hand: 8 3/4″

Trey Smack draft analysis

“Smack has a strong leg and can deliver beyond 50 yards at a high rate without having to drive balls with a lower trajectory. His repeatable process and consistent placement give him an above-average chance of making it in the league.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

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